WEST MADISON, W.Va. — For years, Wayne has excelled at playing keepaway from its opponents, regularly running substantially more plays from scrimmage.
Friday night, Scott turned the tables on the Pioneers.
The host Skyhawks scored the final 20 points of the game to defeat Wayne, 27-18 on Homecoming in high school football at Skyhawk Field.
Scott ran 64 plays from scrimmage, compared to just 38 for Wayne.
Klay Matthews was the standout for the Skyhawks. The 5-foot-9, 150-pound freshman ran 36 times for 188 yards and two TD’s in the win.
Wayne jumped to an 18-7 lead in the second quarter. Jon Chinn scored on a 56-yard run, before Aaron Adkins added scores from 1 and 55 yards in the second quarter.
The 55-yard run marked Wayne’s final points. The Pioneers (0-5) were stopped on downs twice and fumbled once.
Scott (1-5) surged ahead by scoring on a 20-yard pass from Michael Clay to Jeffrey McCoy late in the first half, then scoring again on a 1-yard run by Dane Messer on the opening possession of the second half. The go-ahead TD capped a drive that ran 7:57 off the clock.
Wayne outgained Scott, 382-321, but was undone by untimely penalties and a pair of fumbles that stopped drives.
The Scott defense gave up some yards in the second half but no points. A goal line stand with less than two minutes left sealed the win, as the Skyhawks punished Wayne runners in the backfield multiple times.
Quarterback Preston Childs led Wayne with 104 yards rushing on nine carries. The bulk of his yards came on a 75-yard run in which the sophomore was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line.
Jon Chinn added 103 yards rushing in the loss.
WAYNE 6 12 0 0–18
SCOTT 7 6 8 6–27
W-Chinn 56 run (pass failed)
S-Matthews 1 run (Gillespie kick)
W-Adkins 1 run (run failed)
W-Adkins 55 run (pass failed)
S-McCoy 20 pass from Clay (kick blocked)
S-Messer 1 run (Matthews run)
S-Matthews 1 run (kick failed)
RUSHING: (W)- Childs 9-104, Chinn 12-103, Adkins 11-84, Sanchez 5-50. (S)- Matthews 36-188, Messer 10-53, Dingess 5-38, Mitchell 1-6, Doss 3-(-3).
PASSING: (W)-Childs 1-1-0, 41 yards. (S)- Clay 2-5-0, 39 yards.
RECEIVING: (W)-Maynard 1-41. (S)- McCoy 1-20, Messer 1-19.