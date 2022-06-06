Vinson Little League President Gaime Lanham, right, fundraising coordinator Rachel Bledsoe and Vinson Little League Treasurer Leslie Bentle pose for a photo together on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vinson Little League Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — When Vinson Little League needed a miracle, it received one from the maker of Miracle-Gro.
Vinson had a 1% chance of receiving a $50,000 grant from the Scotts Company LLC, a lawn and garden business giant from Marysville, Ohio. Four hundred communities applied for $50,000 grants from the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program. Vinson was one of four winners, joining The Optimist Club of Miami Lakes, Florida; Midway Youth Support Organization of Cleveland, Missouri; and The Lighthouse Inc. of Philadelphia.
"This is life changing for our league, district and community," said Gaime Lanham, president of Vinson Little League. "This is the biggest thing for Vinson Little League since it formed in 1959."
Lanham said the money will be used on Vinson's softball facilities. The field will be regraded, new sod laid, new bases installed and more by the end of July or early August.
"It will be a quick turnaround," Lanham said. "We expect to have it ready for fall ball."
Lanham praised league fundraising coordinator Rachel Bledsoe for writing the grant request.
"Rachel has been a godsend," Lanham said. "We're so appreciative of her for taking on a tall task of writing the grant."
Bledsoe said the money will help "develop a positive outlet for more children to participate in organized programs and ensure the youth of Huntington have a clean, beautiful, safe place to play ball."
Scotts partnered with Major League Baseball for the refurbishment program. Winners were selected by a panel that included leaders from Scotts and MLB, as well as former big-league players.
"It is our hope that these new fields bring local communities together, giving young kids and teenagers in the surrounding area a new place where they can gather to get outside and practice the sports they love," said Ashley Bachmann, vice president of Lawns Marketing, Scotts Miracle-Gro.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
