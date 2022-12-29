The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221222_hds_muwomen
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2) moves the ball up center court as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team opened league play with a bang.

The Herd earned its first true road win of the year as Roshala Scott made a pull-up jumper with two seconds left in overtime to give Marshall a 63-61 victory over South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

