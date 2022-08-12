HUNTINGTON — The first full week of preseason practice is nearly in the books, and things are starting to pick up for the Marshall football team.
The focus this week has been on effort, intensity and energy, three things head coach Charles Huff knows will be needed if his team is to be prepared for the season opener in less than three weeks.
“We’ve got to bridge the gap between reality and expectations,” Huff said, “(the) reality of where we are and the expectation of where we want to be.”
The practices this week have been held anywhere from morning sessions to mid-afternoon and even a night practice to prepare for situations the Thundering Herd will encounter during the course of the regular season, like the Wednesday night Sun Belt Conference showdown with Louisiana, the Herd’s first league home game.
The flexibility is, in part, due to Huff’s familiarity with the program, this being his second go-around for preseason camp with the Herd.
“I think as funny as it sounds, I’m a little more comfortable with the environment. Although we have a lot of new faces around, I’m more comfortable with what it takes to get the guys ready,” said Huff.
The first major evaluation of the fall will come when the Herd takes part in an intrasquad scrimmage as part of its Saturday practice.
It is a closed practice period, not open open to the public. After Saturday, Marshall has just 21 days until the season opener against Norfolk State.
Scrimmages are a tool used by Huff and the coaching staff to evaluate progress in real game situations. The Herd took a similar approach in the spring practice period, running live periods to close each week of practice.
There was plenty of growth in the spring, but as more players have joined the Herd since then, Huff hopes to see even more growth from the players, coaches and all others who surround the football program as practice continues.
“How do we get from (where we are) to where we think we should be? Those are the conversations we have to have,” Huff said. “I think in year two we are able to have more honest conversations with the personnel, whether that’s coaches, players or administrators.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
