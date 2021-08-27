HUNTINGTON — The 2020 season was rough for everyone in high school football.
However, it was especially tough for Huntington High and coach Billy Seals.
The Highlanders struggled in big spots and were never able to gain consistency, ending the season at 3-6.
Huntington got one of its most complete efforts in the season finale against Riverside — a 38-0 win in which all facets of the game clicked — and Seals hopes that victory carries over from last season to get the Highlanders back on track for 2021.
“Last year wasn’t fun for anybody, to be honest with you,” Seals said. “It was doom and gloom from the start and you didn’t know who you’d play, if you’d play or who would be out. It was tough to gain traction that way.”
The good news for Seals is much of last season’s lineup is back for the 2021 season, led by quarterback Gavin Lochow, who experienced plenty of success with the growing pains last season.
Lochow is the bona fide starter and leader of the team — a role he’s embraced this offseason, according to Seals.
“He understands the game a lot better and he’s gotten much bigger,” Seals said. “I think he played last year at about 175 and he’s 202 right now.”
Some of Lochow’s success can be attributed to the offseason conditioning program, which was taken over by new assistant Cody Carter, a former Marshall standout who is also helping with the defense.
“Cody took over our offseason weight program and you can really see the difference in those kids,” Seals said. “There was a different attitude and energy as we took the field for fall. Sometimes, hearing the same coach can cause things to go stagnant, so he’s done a wonderful job for us in the weight room.”
Lochow is one of 18 seniors returning for the Highlanders in 2021.
Many of those familiar faces can also be seen throughout the offensive front protecting him — names such as Dartmouth commit Max Wentz and Josh Pauley.
“We feel like the offensive line is probably a strength on offense, as well as some skill guys out there,” Seals said.
In the backfield, there will be a contrast with the speed and elusiveness of Amari Felder, along with the power and explosive nature of Curtis Jones.
Another young player expected to make an impact when he touches the ball is freshman Zah Zah Jackson, who will also see time in the defensive backfield.
On the outside, wide receiver Noah Waynick is a player who will be Lochow’s favorite target.
Defensively, Seals was not pleased with the team’s ability to get off the field on possession downs, which hindered the team throughout the season — especially in third and fourth-and-long situations that he called ‘backbreakers’ from a momentum standpoint.
The front will consist of a mixture of bodies with mainstays like Jones, Gavin Adkins and Donovan Garrett at the end positions while a number of guys, including James Scott, Pauley and Wentz, will man the interior.
Seals said he wants to be more athletic at the end spots, which gets back to the team’s best defensive success in his tenure.
“The years we’ve been really good, we’ve had really athletic, aggressive defensive ends,” Seals said.
At linebacker, Tyrees Smith is a defensive leader and David Bradshaw joins him, giving the Highlanders a duo that produced nearly 200 tackles in just nine games last season.
“Those guys are instinctive and are around the ball at all times,” Seals said.
Waynick will line up at strong safety to give the Highlanders a strong force on the back end for a young unit that also features Felder.
“Those guys have to make plays on the ball,” Seals said.
Getting off to a successful start is key for Seals in 2021.
Last season, the Highlanders started 0-4 before getting things going late.
“We have to establish momentum early,” Seals said. “When you win early, the kids’ confidence goes sky high. It was tough to get that last year as we struggled.”