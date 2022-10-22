ONA — Billy Seals said he doesn’t have to be Bill Belichick to coach Huntington High's football team.
"When you have some of the guys on offense we have, we'd do a very poor job as coaches if we weren't good on offense," Seals said after the Highlanders defeated Cabell Midland 41-21 Friday at the Castle. "It's not because of me we win. We have great players. We have a great program, a staff that's really, really good."
Offensive coordinator C.J. Crawford made a similar statement after being praised for Huntington High's performance resulting in six touchdowns in seven possessions.
"I don't know anything," Crawford said, drawing laughter from players, coaches and fans near him outside the HHS locker room.
Seals and Crawford were being modest. They and the rest of the coaching staff put together a masterful game plan as the Class AAA No. 3 Highlanders (7-1) beat the No. 8 Knights (5-3). If nothing else, they knew how to use the considerable talent available. Cabell Midland tried to take away big-play wide receiver Wayne Harris, who owns a program season-record 11 touchdowns. The Knights were successful, holding the junior speedster to no catches. Harris was fine with that, as by double covering him, Cabell Midland was vulnerable to other standouts, including Malik McNeely, a junior wideout who caught two passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"If you do that, you're hurting yourself because (quarterback) Gavin (Lochow) can run, Zah (Jackson) is in the backfield," Seals said. "If you bracket Wayne, then you're going one on one with Malik, who's a 6-foot-4 receiver. He made a couple of beautiful catches tonight."
Lochow completed all seven of his passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 72 yards. Jackson carried 10 times for 91 yards and three TDs. Jackson also caught three passes for 33 yards.
Seals said he didn't have an alternate plan to combat Huntington High's potent offense, and if he did, he certainly wasn't going to share it. Seals again credited the players.
"McNeely made a couple of big plays," Seals said. "Again, we have a lot of weapons. You can't just say, 'We have to stop Zah Jackson' because you have to worry about Wayne Harris. If you want to stop Wayne Harris, you have Malik McNeely. If you want to stop Malik McNeely, you have Gavin Lochow."
McNeely caught a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter and added a 66-yard TD reception in the third. On his second touchdown, McNeely outleaped a defender at the Knights' 30-yard line, turned and outran two defensive backs to the end zone to make it 28-14.
"I anticipated it and came down with it," McNeely said. "I thought (the defender) was going to catch me, but I took it to the crib. We weren't worried. We keep our composure and do what Huntington High football does."
The Highlanders' stars weren't just on offense. Harris intercepted a pass at the Huntington High 23 with 3:28 left in the second quarter. Avonte Crawford recovered a fumble in the Highlanders' end zone. A couple of newcomers to the defense also performed well.
"D'edrick Graves was the difference in the middle tonight," Seals said of the sophomore linebacker. "He hadn't played any defense. It's something we looked at this week. He played lights out during the week of practice. We played well overall."
Heralded junior offensive tackle Robbie Martin also saw his first duty on defense this season and drew praise from Seals, who leads his squad against St. Albans at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
Cabell Midland takes a week off before entertaining Riverside at 7 p.m. Nov. 4. The Knights, who fell 35-14 to Hurricane last week, had not lost consecutive home games since 2017, when they sandwiched losses to Capital and Belfry around a road victory over Woodrow Wilson. Before that, Cabell Midland hadn't lost in consecutive home games since dropping a playoff game to Capital to end the 2015 season and a loss to Spring Valley in the 2016 season opener.
The last time the Knights lost home games in consecutive weeks of the same season was in 1999, when Capital and Spring Valley beat them. They haven't dropped three in a row at home since 1998, when they lost to Hurricane, Parkersburg South and St. Albans.