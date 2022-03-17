The retirement of West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill.
After 21 years of leading the program, Carey retired on Wednesday, starting not only a celebration of his accomplishments but also what the school termed a “national search” to find his successor.
That search could range both near and far from WVU’s campus, and likely includes these individuals:
Joanna Bernabei-McNamee: The current head coach at Boston College, Bernabei-McNamee has several ties to the Mountaineer program and the state. A native of Weirton, she played her college career at West Liberty before moving into the coaching ranks, holding assistant stints at Eastern Kentucky (1997-98 and 1999-2001), Maryland (2003-07) and twice at WVU (2001-03, 2008-09) under Carey.
She also was the head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan (1998-99), Pikeville (2013-16), Albany (2016-18) and BC (2018-present).
As a head coach she has been successful at every stop, compiling an overall record of 186-116. Her husband, Joe McNamee, is a native of Bridgeport and a standout alumnus of the WVU baseball program (1996-98) who hit .429 in his final season as a Mountaineer.
BC earned a WNIT bid this year.
Kim Stephens: A six-year veteran as the head of the Glenville State women’s program, Stephens has the Pioneers competing at the top of the Mountain East Conference and on the national stage.
Stephens has compiled a 155-21 record, winning multiple MEC titles and advancing to the NCAA Division II tournament in all six years as the head of the program.
A Parkersburg native, Stephens was a star performer for the Pioneers as a player, earning conference student-athlete of the year honors in 2011, then served as a graduate assistant at Ohio Valley University and three years as an assistant at Sacramento State before returning to her alma mater.
Glenville (32-1) is playing in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on Monday, facing West Texas A&M. Stephens recently earned her third MEC coach of the year award after recording her third 30-win season with the Pioneers.
Lynn Bria: An alumnus of the University of Charleston, Bria has set the standard as the head of the Stetson University women’s program, where she is the all-time winningest coach after 14 years of running the program. With an overall record of 252-198 at Stetson, Bria has won three Atlantic Sun Conference titles with the Hatters and earned three NCAA, five WNIT and three WBI postseason bids.
Starting as a graduate assistant at Marshall (1990-92), Bria moved on to an assistant job at Radford (1992-93) before taking head-coaching positions at Texas Woman’s University (1993-96), UCF (1996-99), and Ohio (1999-2006). She then touched down at WVU in 2006-07 as an assistant and moved to Miami (Fla.) for the 2007-08 season before being hired at Stetson in 2008.
A native of Smithers, Bria starred at Charleston Catholic High School before moving on to a Hall of Fame playing career at the University of Charleston.
Two current assistants on the Mountaineers staff could also get looks:
Nitra Perry: A former head coach at Kennesaw State (2012-16), Perry also has a solid resume as an assistant at Mississippi State, Toledo and Memphis, holding titles as associate head coach at each of those three stops. She just completed her second season as a Mountaineer assistant.
At Kennesaw State, she helped build the program to a 25-10 record in her final season as head coach and demonstrated ability in working in all phases of team development, from recruiting to on-court instruction.
Bett Shelby: A three-year veteran of the Mountaineer program, Shelby has a decade and a half of experience as an assistant in the collegiate women’s game, although none as a head coach.
Beginning as the director of operations at East Carolina (2006-08), she progressed through assistant coaching spots at Stetson (2008-09), Tennessee Tech (2009-10), Southern Illinois (2010-11), Seton Hall ((2011-13), Virginia Tech (2013-15), Maryland (2015-18) and North Carolina (2018-19) before landing at West Virginia, where she now holds the title of associate head coach. She is also an accomplished recruiter.