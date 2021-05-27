By the time most of you read these words, spring gobbler season in West Virginia will be over.
For those crazed people like me who hunt every day of the season, the bell ending the season is bitter-sweet.
No more getting up in the middle of the night, no more sleepy afternoons at work in a zombie-like state, and no more walking to the top of the ridge in the pre-dawn darkness wondering if he is going to gobble at sunrise. When the season is over, it’s over.
I can’t complain. I had a good season.
Was it great? No, but there were parts of the season that resembled something near greatness.
For example, there were a few mornings of the last week of the season when the amount of gobbling at first light was simply outstanding.
It appeared to me that every gobbler within hearing range was sent a memo by Mother Nature encouraging them to scream at every sound loud than a whisper.
One of my favorite occurrences in nature is a morning filled with the sounds of turkeys gobbling or elk bugling at each other.
I carry both those sound bites in my memory and recall them often.
I hope to continue to do so the rest of my days on this planet — that would make me a very lucky and happy man.
For those who were successful in filling their tags this season, I applaud your efforts.
You have done extremely well and should be proud of your accomplishment.
For those who have unpunched tags in your pocket, there is always next season and I’m betting it will be much better.
Besides, you can always buy a turkey at the grocery store and pretend it tastes as good as a wild one.
If you need help preparing your wild bird or store-bought one, here is one of my favorite recipes from the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and can be found online at nwtf.org.
Cajun Fillet Turkey Sandwich
2 turkey tenderloins
2 cups of flour
½ tablespoon garlic powder
½ tablespoon onion powder
½ tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon black pepper
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon (or to taste) cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon thyme
1 egg
Hot sauce of choice
¼ cup mayo
Pickles
2 brioche buns
Peanut oil
Remove the tendon from the middle of the tenderloin using the dull edge of your knife and also tenderize them using a mallet. Completely dry meat.
Mix flour and seasonings in a bowl, and in a second bowl, crack an egg and add the desired amount of hot sauce. Whisk egg until smooth.
Coat tenderloin in flour first, then egg, then a final dredge in the flour mix.
In a medium pot, add enough peanut oil to keep the turkey from sitting on the bottom of the pot and heat to 350-375 degrees.
Drop turkey in the fryer and cook until golden brown. Note: Keep oil from overheating to ensure the meat isn’t overcooked. Once done, place on a plate with a paper towel to dry excess oil.
Mix mayo with the desired amount of hot sauce in a small bowl; add paprika, cayenne, and black pepper if desired.
In a separate pan, or under the broiler, lightly toast the brioche buns.
Assemble both sandwiches. Bottom bun, mayo mixture, 5-7 pickles, fried wild turkey cutlet, more mayo, and then the top bun. Repeat for the second sandwich.
Serve while still hot.