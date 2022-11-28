The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huggins tossed

WVU coach Bob Huggins is ejected by referee Doug Sirmons after picking up his second technical foul in the Mountaineers’ loss to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to a close after this season, ESPN announced Monday in a news release.

The 2022 event, in which West Virginia will host Auburn at the WVU Coliseum, is scheduled for Jan. 28. Tip for that game is set for noon.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you