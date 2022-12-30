HUNTINGTON — The Grayson and Robertson show took center stage at Spring Valley High School Friday night.
Keyan Grayson scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter of an eventual 51-45 victory over the Hurricane Redskins in boys high school basketball.
Clay Robertson complemented his teammates’ effort by adding 10 second-half points to help the Timberwolves pick up their sixth win of the season, matching their total win count from the previous two years combined.
“Keyan stepped up and hit some big threes, which opened it up, we had some big drives from Clay and a lot of big hustle plays,” Assistant Coach Jamie Riggs said of the second half surge against the Redskins.
The biggest adjustment came on the defensive side after the Timberwolves moved from a man to a 1-2-2 zone defense that altered Hurricane’s offensive approach. Still, the Redskins hung around.
“We usually go up and down, but they beat that pressure,” Riggs said. “We sank back into the half-court 1-2-2 and our guys are long, active and were talking well on defense helping each other out.”
Spring Valley’s largest lead of the night was the final margin of victory, six, and the Timberwolves held it twice in the second half. Holding a 42-36 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Hurricane rattled off five straight points, trimming the deficit to one, 42-41.
Jackson Clark paced the visitors with 14 points and 3-pointers from Carson O’Dell and Sam Lewis kept the game tight until the final minutes. O’Dell finished with nine points and three other Redskins chipped in 6, but their effort fell just short on the road against the first Mountain State Athletic Conference foe they’ve faced this year.
It took both sides a few possessions to find their groove at the start of the game, but Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean was the first to get a shot to fall nearly two and a half minutes into the contest. Clark tacked on a pair of free throws for 4-0 lead midway through the opening quarter before Spring Valley’s Tate Adkins got the home team on the score board.
The Redskins controlled the pace and that helped them gain an 11-3 advantage late in the opening period before the Timberwolves added a basket to cut the deficit to a half-dozen after one quarter. Hurricane’s Jackson had seven of those points with Dean adding four.
Five different Spring Valley players scored in the second quarter, helping the Timberwolves crawl back into the game after falling behind 17-10. A quick 7-0 run pulled them even with the Redskins but Carson O’Dell broke the tie in the final seconds to give the visitors a 19-17 halftime advantage.
After hitting just one of their 12 three-point attempts in the first half, Spring Valley made four in the third quarter to help them jump in front of Hurricane. Lewis combatted Grayson’s efforts with a pair of triples for the Redskins but the Timberwolves took a 40-37 lead into the final frame after a 20-point effort in the period, more than half of which came from the sophomore Grayson who made four 3s in the win.
“We started focusing in as a team,” Grayson said. “Guys stepped up with some big rebounds and we got some big stops on the defensive end, made some big shots to extend the lead but it was a team effort.”
SVHS 2 12 20 14 — 51: Grayson 16, Robertson 13, Adkins 9, Caldwell 3, Larson 3, Smith 3, Hazlett 2
HURR 11 8 15 11 — 45: Clark 14, O’Dell 9, Dean 6, Lewis 6, Murrell 6, Whittington 2, Spencer 2