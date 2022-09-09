ASHLAND — A dominant second-half performance that included 28 points in a decisive third quarter lifted Wheelersburg to a 49-7 win over the Ashland Tomcats Friday at Putnam Stadium.
The victory was the third consecutive for the Pirates, all on the road, but this one was a much better showing by the Wheelersburg defense, according to head coach Rob Woodward.
“Last week, we allowed too many yards, and we went back and some of the same things we saw tonight we did a better job than last week (in a win over Russell),” Woodward said.
The Pirates faced adversity early when the Tomcats struck for a 66-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
Ashland quarterback LaBryant Strader tossed a pass to Asher Adkins, who found himself alone after a Wheelersburg defender fell on the play. Adkins hauled in the toss and raced to the end zone untouched for a 7-0 Tomcats lead.
They would never lead again.
The Pirates answered on the ensuing kickoff when Creed Warren returned the ball 85 yards to tie the game.
Ashland’s chance to regain the lead ended inside the Wheelersburg 10-yard line when Strader dropped the snap and the Pirates recovered. A 14-play, 91-yard drive ended with a 12-yard TD run by Ethan Glover to set the halftime score.
Woodward’s team took control in the second half.
Wheelersburg (3-1) took the opening drive of the third quarter and found the end zone after a nine-play, 58-yard drive.
The Pirates sacked Strader to force Ashland (1-3) into a three-and-out. Wheelersburg needed just two plays to make it a 28-7 game.
Another sack and two interceptions — including a pick-six by Warren on the last play of the third quarter — made it 42-7.
Two other drives by the Tomcats in the second half also put head coach Chad Tackett’s team inside the Wheelersburg 20-yard line, but each time Ashland was turned away.
“Everything’s just happening so fast, and I think (in the third quarter) the game started slipping away from us,” said Tackett, whose team has two straight away games before returning to Putnam Stadium on Oct. 1 against Elizabethtown.
That stretch of road games begins next Friday when Ashland travels to West Jessamine.
Wheelersburg will be home against Jackson.
WHEELERSBURG 7 7 28 7 -- 49
ASHLAND 7 0 0 0 -- 7
A – Adkins 66 pass from Strader (Sexton kick).
W – Warren 85 kickoff return (Estep kick).
W – Glover 12 run (Estep kick).
W – D. Lattimore 4 run (Estep kick).
W – E. Lattimore 65 run (Estep kick).
W – D. Lattimore 1 run (Estep kick).
W – Warren 52 interception return (Estep kick).
W – Brown 10 run (Estep kick).
W A
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 38-296 32-135
Passes 3-6-0 8-19-2
Passing yards 63 147
Total yards 359 282
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-25 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (W) Warren 5-69, E. Lattimore 4-59, D. Lattimore 9-58, Glover 7-48, Jones 9-45, Brown 1-10, Evans 1-7, Emnett 1-1, Team 1-(-1); (A) Thomas 6-54, Jennings 14-40, Strader 8-25, Clutters 2-8, Newman 1-6, Adkins 1-2.
