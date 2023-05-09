CHAPMANVILLE — The top-seeded Chapmanville Tigers used a four-run sixth inning to pick up a 9-5 win over No. 4 Wayne in the Class AA Region IV Section 2 Tournament at Ted Ellis Field on Tuesday.
The Pioneers gave Chapmanville a run for its money as the score was tied 5-5 late in the game.
“Tournament baseball is hard,” Tigers coach Josh Rakes said. “That’s what I’ve tried to stress to these guys, and that’s what we’ve talked about. It’s hard, and they’re difficult games, and you have to be on your best, and you have to come out to play. We kind of got into a game today, but it was good to see us pull out the victory.”
The Pioneers jumped in front quickly at 2-0 in the top of the first after a two-run single by Fisher Fry.
However, the Tigers tied the game at 2-2 the next half-inning thanks to an RBI single by Trey Butcher and an RBI double by Andrew Farley.
In the bottom of the second frame, Chapmanville took a 4-2 lead after Braylon Moore scored on a wild pitch and then Luke Knight picked up an RBI off a groundout.
The Pioneers regained the lead in their half of the fourth as Levi Cassidy singled to score two runs to tie the game, and then Brayden Jackson plated a run with a single to put Wayne up 5-4.
The Tigers came right back to deadlock things at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth via an RBI double by Talan Thompson. The score stayed that way until the home half of the sixth frame, and that’s when the Tigers’ bats came up clutch.
Jacob Topping scored on a wild pitch, and then WVU commit Brody Dalton tripled to score two more runs. Afterward, Butcher plated another run with a double to make it 9-5 Chapmanville.
Thompson (2 for 3, one RBI), Butcher (2 for 4, two RBIs), and Farley (1 for 3, one RBI) each had a double at the plate for the Tigers. Moore had two base knocks, and Dalton went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple. Topping and Eli Surgoine each hit safely once.
Joey Canterbury started on the mound for Chapmanville and went 3 2/3 innings with a strikeout and two walks while surrendering two earned runs and seven hits. Moore (3 1/3 innings, one K) entered the game in relief and was credited with the win.
For Wayne, Fry was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Cassidy (one RBI), Jackson (one RBI), Logan Prater, Brady Dyer and Braxton Marcum each had a hit.
Riley Brown (5 2/3 innings, four Ks, two walks, eight ER, nine hits) pitched for the Pioneers and took the loss.
Rakes credited Chapmanville’s big sixth inning to patience at the plate.
“We’ve got good hitters, and we are a good hitting team,” Rakes said. “We just have to stay with our approach, get good pitches to hit, and not swing at bad pitches.”
Meanwhile, second-seeded Logan rolled third-seeded Scott 9-1 on Tuesday at Roger E. Gertz Field, which means the Tigers and Wildcats will renew their county rivalry for the third time this year on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ted Ellis Field.
Wayne coach Adam Adkins said the Tigers executed late in the game, but he was proud of the heart and fight his Pioneers displayed on Tuesday.
“We asked these boys as soon as sectional play started, have to play like we’re hungry,” Adkins said. “Every pitch, every play, be ready to go. They were, the whole team. We asked that; they all gave it. They came out there and played with their heart, played with their guts, and we were right there late in the game, coming up just a little short at the end.”
Chapmanville improved to 24-4 on the season with the win while Wayne dropped to 16-14 overall. The Pioneers fell into the losers bracket with the loss and will await on Thursday the winner of Scott and fifth-seeded Mingo Central, who square off in Madison on Wednesday at 6 p.m.