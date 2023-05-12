The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Hurricane baseball team earned another sectional championship Friday by shutting out Parkersburg 3-0 behind the strong arm of pitcher Dylan Bell, while the rest of the Redskins played unselfish and executed at the right times.

Bell had fantastic control all game by hitting his spots and keeping a fast pace between pitches. He ended up with 15 strikeouts while holding the Big Reds to only two hits. He started fast by getting three strikeouts in the first inning and finished strong by closing the game with a called third strike to win the championship.

