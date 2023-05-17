Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins (2) makes a throw to Jared Nethercutt (14) as Spring Valley’s Grant Stratton dives back in at first base in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 final on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School.
Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins (2) makes a throw to Jared Nethercutt (14) as Spring Valley’s Grant Stratton dives back in at first base in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 final on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School.
Spring Valley's Cole Ferguson (7) attempts to turn a double play as he tags out a Cabell Midland runner in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 final on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
Spring Valley's Dylan Robertson speeds towards first base as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 final on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
SPRING VALLEY — In a high school baseball sectional tournament final that was postponed a day due to rain, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley still needed extra innings to decide who would advance in the postseason.
The winning run in Midland’s 4-3 victory came across on a throwing error in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Knights’ Landon Nida advanced to third on a sac fly and was awarded home after the throw to catch him sailed out of play.
“That was a heck of a game and I knew it would be, too,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said of the more-than-four-hour contest. “We were up 3-1 and they came back. We had chances to win, and they did.”
Before the winning run scored, the play of the game came from senior Hunter McSweeney, who entered to pitch in the 11th and intentionally walked a runner to load the bags.
After striking out Branson McCloud for the first out, McSweeney dove to catch a bunt attempt, then doubled off the runner at second to end the inning.
“Really, I wasn’t ready for it,” the senior admitted. “I was ready to go home with (the throw) on the bunt, but he ended up popping it up and I saw an opening.”
He took full advantage of the moment and extended his senior season by at least two games.
The win advances Cabell Midland to the regional best-of-three series with Hurricane that begins next week, with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
The Timberwolves will have to live with what could have been after leaving 16 runners on base, 13 of which came in the sixth inning or later.
“We had every opportunity in the world to win and we didn’t,” a frustrated Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said. “Runners on third, on second, bases loaded with no outs in multiple innings, and couldn’t get the job done.”
Garrett Wagoner had a solid outing in relief, striking out 12 in 7 2/3 innings. He allowed only three hits before Brody Spencer pitched in his place in the final inning.
Kenyon Collins and Luke Samuel each hit in runs in the top of the first to give the Knights an early 2-0 advantage.
After Grant Stratton reached on an error in the bottom of the first inning, McCloud’s RBI triple hugged the right-field line and rolled all the way to the corner, scoring Stratton from first to bring the Timberwolves back within a run, 2-1.
Luke Samuel got his second RBI of the night to extend Midland’s lead to 3-1 in the top of the fifth, but Spring Valley tied the game at 3-3 when Stratton singled to drive in two runs.
