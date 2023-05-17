The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — In a high school baseball sectional tournament final that was postponed a day due to rain, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley still needed extra innings to decide who would advance in the postseason.

The winning run in Midland’s 4-3 victory came across on a throwing error in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Knights’ Landon Nida advanced to third on a sac fly and was awarded home after the throw to catch him sailed out of play.

