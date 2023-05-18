SOUTH POINT, Ohio – Fly to right field, catch and game over? Not so fast.
A misplay in right allowed Westfall to pull within a run and get the tying run on second.
Pitcher Brayden Hanshaw regrouped and retired Trent Walters on a fly to center to secure South Point’s win over the Mustangs, 3-2, Thursday in Ohio Division III sectional tournament play at South Point.
“We always make it interesting,” Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said.
Earlier in the inning, third baseman Xathan Haney made a highlight-reel play when he snared a line drive by Westfall’s Seth Gifford and from his knees fired to first to double off Cody Hall, who had reached on catcher’s interference. Michael Howard got hit by a pitch and then Clay Ellis lofted a fly to right for the potential final out. However, the ball was misplayed, Harwood scored and Ellis wound up at second. Then came the game-ending flyout to center.
“Got faith in my guys to make that play,” said Hanshaw, a right-hander. “I knew I could get the next guy.”
South Point got two runs in the first. The Pointers started the inning with walks to Corey Otzenberger and Ethan Layne. After the next two batters fanned, Gage Chapman and Xavier Haney delivered RBI singles. Joey Lobaldo knocked in what would be the game-winner in the fifth on a single.
Westfall got its first run in the third on successive singles by Walters, Brenden Lowe and Bryant Coker (the RBI).
“Those two runs in the first were huge,” said Jenkins, noting South Point had been shut out in its last two games, losses to Gallia Academy and Portsmouth West. “We’ve struggled all year to score early.”
Hanshaw finished with a four-hitter.
“He’s done that all year,” Jenkins said. “He’s been a tough-luck loser. We’re not getting the runs. He’s learning how to pitch.”
Hanshaw agreed with his coach.
“Last year I tried to strike out people,” he said. “Now it’s, let the guys play defense. I’ve worked on my curve and slider.”
Westball starter Brenden Lowe allowed six hits.
In the seventh, Haney snared the line drive instead of it getting past him for a hit.
“I was surprised by it,” he said. “I saw the guy running and way off the bag. I wanted to make sure I got the force. The runs in the first were huge. It let them know we’re here to play.”
“That was a big-time play,” Jenkins said. “I tell him all year to get athletic. He made that play on his knees.”
South Point (17-10) advances to face Portsmouth in the next round on Tuesday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe. Game time is 4 p.m. Portsmouth blasted Belpre, 14-0, in its sectional contest Thursday.
In the regular season, Portsmouth defeated South Point twice. Scores were 7-3 and 6-1.
