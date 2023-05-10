The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley's Dakota Ooten had a career game on Wednesday night against rival Tolsia as he helped the Panthers top the Rebels 14-4 in five innings as they advanced in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament.

Ooten finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle. He had an RBI triple in the first inning, a three-run home run over the left-center-field fence in the second, and then smacked a double off the top of the fence in left in the home half of the fifth inning.

