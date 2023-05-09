Spring Valley's Grant Shumaker celebrates as the Timberwolves defeat Lincoln County during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — Grant Shumaker handled the duties on the mound and Branson McCloud sparked an 11-hit attack to lead Spring Valley past Lincoln County, 10-0, Tuesday in a Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament game at Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves pushed across two runs in the fifth to end the contest.
Shumaker tossed his second no-hitter of the season and McCloud provided the power with a three-run homer to highlight a six-run second for the home team.
“We did what we’re supposed to do, put the bat on the ball,” Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said. “Branson’s worked hard. He’s a complete hitter and even better now. He’s had some crucial at-bats for us.”
McCloud’s homer was his eighth of the season.
Jamison Smith, Ethan Fraley and Shumaker each had an RBI in the second prior to McCloud’s blast.
Shumaker, a right-hander, retired the Panthers in order in four of five innings. Grady Adkins reached on an infield error in the third for the lone runner for the Panthers.
“He’s a baseball player,” Pratt said. “He throws strikes. He did a good job. Saves arms for us.”
Shumaker recorded his first no-hitter in a win over South Charleston.
Spring Valley (22-7) will play Huntington in the winner’s bracket at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Highlanders defeated Cabell Midland, 6-4, in the other sectional first-round game. Lincoln County will visit Cabell Midland in the consolation round with the loser eliminated. Start time is 6 p.m.
In the big second, the Timberwolves had 11 batters come to the plate and they finished with four hits.
“Eyes got big,” McCloud said of anticipating a pitch he could drive. “Simple. High fastball in, and I knew it was gone at the crack of the bat. Feels good. Everyone succeeded. You can’t underestimate anyone.”
McCloud has signed to play college baseball at Marshall, where his father, Larry, was a standout linebacker for the Thundering Herd.
Shumaker helped his cause with two hits. His first was a single on the first pitch he saw from Panthers starter Bralin Peters.
“I was lucky, I guess,” he said about the way the third-inning grounder got scored. “I worried a little. Didn’t want to jinx myself. Worked coming down lower with the arm. I felt comfortable. Kept them off-balance. If we keep the energy, we’re fine.”
Lincoln County (6-22) is 0-3 against Spring Valley this season, with all coming via the mercy rule. Garrett Wagoner’s bloop single to left in the fifth brought home the game-ending run.
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 00 — 0 0 0
SPRING VALLEY 161 02 — 10 11 1
Pitching: (LC) Peters, Kessel (2) and Byrd. (SV) Shumaker and Smith.
