SPRING VALLEY — Grant Shumaker handled the duties on the mound and Branson McCloud sparked an 11-hit attack to lead Spring Valley past Lincoln County, 10-0, Tuesday in a Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament game at Spring Valley.

The Timberwolves pushed across two runs in the fifth to end the contest.

