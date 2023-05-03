CHAPMANVILLE -- The Chapmanville Tigers knocked off Wayne in the first losers' bracket game of the Class AA Region IV Section 2 Tournament on Wednesday night at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field in an 18-4 romp.
Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a run-scoring single by Rylee Carico, but things quickly went downhill from there for the visitors.
An RBI single by Chapmanville's Chloe Murphy tied the game at 1-1 in the next half inning, and then the Tigers blew the game wide open in the home half of the second.
Two-run doubles by both Hannah Miller and Brooke Christian as well as a two-run home run by Murphy and one solo homer each from Erin Adkins and Evy Altizer gave the Tigers a comfortable 9-1 advantage after two frames.
Wayne's Haley Bays plated a run with a single in the Pioneers' half of the third to make it 9-2, but nine more Chapmanville runs followed in the bottom of the inning.
An RBI triple by Murphy, an RBI single by Adkins, a run-scoring double by Latosha Perry, a two-run double by Laken Parks and a bases-clearing triple from Erica Sigmon sent Chapmanville to an 18-2 lead.
Murphy had two base hits and a home run for Chapmanville, while Adkins and Altizer also went yard once each. Perry had two doubles and a single, while Parks (one double) and Sigmon both hit safely twice. Christian (two RBIs) and Miller both doubled once. Perry pitched for the Tigers and struck out six batters.
Lexi Napier had two hits at the plate for Wayne, while Bays had two hits of her own, including a double. Carico, Maddie Eastwood and Lauryn Sanders each hit safely one time. Carico pitched for the Pioneers and fanned one batter.
Tigers coach Ronnie Ooten said his team will be hard to beat if they are focused and play up to their capability.
"Like I told them yesterday, we've came out of the loser's bracket and won state; we've came out of the winner's bracket and won state," Ooten said. "So, we can still do it. These kids keep their heads and play like they're capable, we'll be hard to beat."
Wayne coach Tish Smith said to her team after Wednesday's campaign-ending loss that she thought her players improved on their fundamentals throughout the year.
She thought they learned the game a little bit more, and she told them to work hard over the summer and come back and try to get ready for next year.
"It was a rough year," Smith said. "We took our bangs, I mean, gee whiz. But, all in all, I look forward to next year. I think the girls are committed to working hard over the summer, and hopefully we come back and give it a good shot."
Chapmanville improved to 19-7 overall, while Wayne ended the year with a record of 2-17.
