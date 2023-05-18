The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — A man in the press box uttered, “Man, she’s due,” when Maria Arreola came to bat.

He was correct. The junior designated player smacked a two-run double to tie and then stole home for the winning run Thursday to rally Cabell Midland to a 6-2 victory over Ripley (18-11) in the Class AAA, Region IV Tournament high school softball final at Paul Adams Field. Cabell Midland swept the best-of-three series.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

