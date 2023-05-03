Lincoln County's Josie Bird steps up to bat as the Panthers take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln County's Kenzie Shoffer celebrates a double as the Panthers take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln County players celebrate runners in scoring position as the Panthers take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland's Rebecca Conrad speeds to first base as the Knights take on Lincoln County during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland's Maggie Tatum (22) is introduced as the Knights take on Lincoln County during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — Drea Watts wears sunglasses when she pitches, perhaps because her future is so bright.
The Cabell Midland freshman right-hander limited Lincoln County’s vaunted lineup to two runs on six hits Wednesday in a 3-2 victory in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school softball tournament.
Before the final out, a fielder’s choice ground ball to third baseman Nicole Harris with the bases loaded, Watts waved for catcher Sabrina Rose to come to the circle.
“I just needed a minute to get my thoughts together, to make sure I was really locked in for that,” Watts said. “There was a lot going on and I needed to make sure I was focused and took a minute to breathe.”
Cabell Midland (18-4) broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth. With two out, Addie Perdue reached on an error, then went to second on a wild pitch. Becca Conrad walked and both runners advanced on another wild pitch.
K.K. Wallis followed with a ground ball that was bobbled, allowing both runners to score and make it 3-1.
The Panthers (20-4) nearly came back. Josie Bird homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Maci Lunsford walked and Ryleigh Shull was safe on a fielder’s choice. Becca Pennington bunted over both runners before Kenzie Shaffer reached on another fielder’s choice in which Lincoln County had two runners at third base at the same time, but escaped.
Watts then struck out Gracie Clay and coaxed a Meghan Stump grounder to Harris, who stepped on third to end the game.
“All my pitches were really working for me,” Watts said. “So was the defense behind me and the bats. It made it easier to relax on the mound.”
Knights coach Herman Beckett was profuse in his praise of Watts, who struck out 14 and walked three, two intentionally.
“She plays years above what she is,” Beckett said of the ninth-grader. “What can you say about Drea?”
Both teams scored in the fourth inning. Cabell Midland took a 1-0 lead when Wallis walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Bell, then scored on Maggie Tatum’s single to center. Lincoln County tied it when Allison Ramey singled and went to third on Bird’s base hit. Bird broke for second and Ramey came home to tie it 1-1.
The Knights put their first two batters on in the sixth, but Bird threw out Conrad attempting to steal third, then picked Wallis off second.
In the seventh, Destiny Hale singled to center, but Bird began a rundown that ended in an out.
Lincoln County mounted a huge threat in the seventh, putting runners at second and third with no outs. Gracie Clay hit into a fielder’s choice that led to Conrad throwing out Pennington at the plate. After a strikeout and an intentional walk, Ramey hit a line drive that Harris speared for the third out.
“Our girls played hard when they had to, especially in that seventh and eighth inning,” Beckett said. “They had ice water in their veins and they played well.”
Tatum went 2 for 3, as did Bird. Shull held Cabell Midland to one earned run on five hits. She struck out six and walked two.
The Knights earned a day off with the triumph. On Friday at 6 p.m., they’re scheduled to meet the winner of Thursday’s 6 p.m. losers’ bracket game featuring Lincoln County and Spring Valley.
