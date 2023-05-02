Cabell Midland’s Olivia Bell, left, attempts to tag out Spring Valley’s Addie Lowe at first base during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland's Becca Conrad attempts to beat a throw to first base as the Knights take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's McKenzie Dishman swings at a pitch as the Timberwoves take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Raelyn Adkins swings at a pitch as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland's Becca Conrad steps up to bat as the Knights take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Chloe Townsend runs out a bunt as the Timberwoves take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Sydney Turner makes contact with a pitch as the Timberwoves take on Cabell Midland during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — When the ball drops on New Year’s Day, everyone parties, but when the softball hit the ground Tuesday at Lincoln County High School, Cabell Midland celebrated.
The Knights turned two Spring Valley errors and a pair of fielder’s choices into the only runs of the game in a 2-0 victory in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 softball tournament opener.
Cabell Midland’s Drea Watts and Spring Valley’s Madison Pitts were embroiled in a pitchers’ duel through five innings before the Timberwolves made infield errors on the first two batters of the sixth. Addi Perdue reached on a two-base error before Becca Conrad got on via a miscue. Perdue moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored when K.K. Wallis hit into a fielder’s choice.
Spring Valley’s Brooklyn Osburn threw to the plate, but Perdue slid under the tag with the winning run. Olivia Bell followed with a ground ball to first to score Conrad.
“We took advantage of the opportunities we had,” Knights coach Herman Beckett said. “We didn’t have many chances and neither did they. We beat a real good team, one of the top four teams in the state.”
Just four Cabell Midland players reached base, three via error. Maggie Tatum’s single in the second inning was the team’s only hit. The Timberwolves put five runners on, but left them there.
Spring Valley (21-7) had two on in the third after Chloe Townsend and Sydney Turner reached on infield hits. Kennedy Davis doubled with two out in the fourth. The Timberwolves wasted Brooklyn Osburn’s leadoff walk in the sixth.
“We had a couple of mistakes, a couple of errors, and gave them two runs,” Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. “We have to have a short memory. We have to come back (Wednesday) and execute the way we’re supposed to.”
Watts, a freshman right-hander, struck out 13 Timberwolves and walked one to earn the win.
“She pitched her heart out,” Beckett said of Watts. “The coaches called a good game. Our catcher (Sabrina Rose) had a good game. She never gets enough credit. There’s not a better defensive catcher in the state.”
Beckett said the Knights (17-4) might have received a boost from Quinn Ballengee being on the bench. The all-state shortstop surprised her teammates by showing up in the dugout one day after undergoing surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.
“I wanted to be here,” Ballengee said. “I didn’t want to miss it.”
Spring Valley drops to the losers’ bracket and is scheduled to take on the Huntington High-Lincoln County loser in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. Cabell Midland is slated to play the Highlanders-Panthers winner at 7:30 p.m. in the winners’ bracket.
