HAMLIN, W.Va. — The first five Lincoln County batters in the bottom of the fifth inning all reached base safely and came around to score.
That was the difference Thursday night as the Panthers defeated Spring Valley 8-6 to advance to the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 championship.
Trailing 5-2, Allison Ramey got things started for the Panthers with a single and Josie Bird was intentionally walked after hitting a two-run homer in her previous plate appearance.
“We didn’t want to take a chance of them getting within one on one swing, then things snowballed a bit,” Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. “They put good swings on Madison (Pitts) and that’s a really good hitting ball club.”
That walk made room for an RBI double, two consecutive singles and two more sacrifice bunts, which vaulted Lincoln County in front of the Timberwolves 7-5.
“We’re aggressive at the plate, but I told them we had to be disciplined,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said. “We had to discipline ourselves at the plate and hit strikes hard and that (is what) they did.”
Spring Valley (22-8) struck early, collecting four hits in the first inning. McKenzie Dishman’s single brought in a pair of runs with two outs.
That lead held after one frame, and the Timberwolves added to their lead in the second with back-to-back doubles, which stretched the lead to 3-0 and prompted a quick change in pitcher for Lincoln County. Ryleigh Shull relieved Meghan Stump and ended the inning with one pitch.
Shull, who pitched in a 3-2 loss to Cabell Midland on Wednesday, was the designated player in the lineup against Spring Valley on Thursday.
She was up for the moment, though, and fanned seven batters and didn’t allow an earned run. Additionally, she went 3 of 4 at the plate with a double.
“It was a do-or-die situation. Lose and you go home,” Shull said. “This team is special because we’ve played together since we were 7 (years old). We have a lot of dreams we want to achieve and we couldn’t do that if we lost.”
Spring Valley’s final three runs came across on throwing errors by Shull. One occurred when Sydney Turner beat out an infield single and the throw to first rolled to the right-field corner, and another in the sixth inning ricocheted off the arm of the first baseman, allowing another run to cross.
The Panthers' final run came across on a wild pitch by Brooklyn Osburn, who entered in relief of Pitts and worked the final six outs, three of them via the strikeout.
Turner led the way for the Timberwolves on offense in their final game of the season, hitting three singles and a double in four at-bats. Osburn, too, doubled in the second inning and drove in a run.
Lincoln County (21-4) moves on to face Cabell Midland on Friday evening in the sectional championship and must defeat the Knights twice to win the section after losing to them Wednesday evening.
“I’m excited to face them and we are definitely ready,” Bird said, admitting there’s some sour taste left over from Wednesday’s loss. “We’re ready to face anyone.”
