HAMLIN, W.Va. — From a scolding Friday to a celebration Saturday.

Cabell Midland scored three runs in a bizarre second inning, survived a two-run homer in the first following an intentional walk and then capitalized on a weird double play in the third inning with the bases loaded to escape with a 3-2 win at Lincoln County in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 title game Saturday.

