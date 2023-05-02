HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County is known for hitting home runs and mauling opponents, but the Panthers found a different way to win Tuesday.
Lincoln County (20-3) scored three runs off wild pitches and one on an error in a 5-0 victory over scrappy Huntington High (8-20) in the first round of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 softball tournament.
“Of the five runs they had, two were earned,” Highlanders coach Mendi Clark said. “We couldn’t string enough hits together and couldn’t get across the plate.”
Panthers pitcher Meghan Stump earned the shutout, giving up six hits, striking out six and walking none. She hit one batter.
“Meghan threw well,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “We made a couple of adjustments, scooting up in the box, and Ryleigh (Shull) came through with a home run.”
The Panthers scored single runs, each off a wild pitch, in the first, second and fourth innings. Shull homered in the fifth. Haleigh Adkins doubled and scored on an error in the sixth.
Makayla Baker allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked seven for Huntington High, which is scheduled to play Spring Valley in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the losers’ bracket.
Gracie Clay went 2 for 3 for Lincoln County, which is slated to play Cabell Midland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament, all at Lincoln County.
“We have to be able to make adjustments throughout tomorrow night’s game,” Barrett said. “Midland’s a tough opponent and it’s always going to be a good game.”
