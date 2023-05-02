The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County is known for hitting home runs and mauling opponents, but the Panthers found a different way to win Tuesday.

Lincoln County (20-3) scored three runs off wild pitches and one on an error in a 5-0 victory over scrappy Huntington High (8-20) in the first round of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 softball tournament.

