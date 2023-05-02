The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

summer harvey.JPG
Sherman’s Summer Harvey crosses the plate to score a run for the Tide on Tuesday against Tolsia.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

SETH, W.Va. — Chloe Treadway tossed her second no-hitter of the season during Sherman’s 17-0 mercy-rule defeat of Tolsia at home on Tuesday, allowing the Tide to advance into the second round of the Class A, Region IV, Section 1 Tournament.

The Tide quickly gained control of the game, as it exploded for 12 runs in the first inning.

