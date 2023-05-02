SETH, W.Va. — Chloe Treadway tossed her second no-hitter of the season during Sherman’s 17-0 mercy-rule defeat of Tolsia at home on Tuesday, allowing the Tide to advance into the second round of the Class A, Region IV, Section 1 Tournament.
The Tide quickly gained control of the game, as it exploded for 12 runs in the first inning.
Sherman tallied three runs in the third inning and a single run in the fourth to cruise to the mercy-rule victory in the fifth inning.
Treadway was nearly perfect during her five innings of service in the shutout, allowing one walk while striking out 12 batters.
Sherman coach Terri-Dawn Williams said that she was happy with her team’s performance at the plate.
“One thing I was worried about coming in here was us swinging at bad pitches and everything, but we did a pretty good job of laying off bad pitches and only swung at strikes,” Williams said.
Williams also praised Treadway’s effort in the circle.
“I thought she came in and did a good job on the mound. She kept them off balance and that’s all we can ask of her as a pitcher,” Williams said.
Sherman will face Buffalo on the road during the second round of the tournament on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow’s going to be a little bit different, but the good thing is, it’s better to play a game than practice. We’ve got an extra game under our belt than Buffalo, so hopefully our bats are ready tomorrow,” Williams said.
