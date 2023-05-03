Spring Valley's Kate Spry steps up to bat as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Brenna Reedy cheers on a batter as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Payton Dishman steps up to bat as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lincoln County High School.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — Spring Valley deployed oddball softball Wednesday and Madison Pitts’ perfect game wasn’t the most unusual aspect.
The Timberwolves (22-7) scored twice on strange fielder’s choice plays, including the winning run in an 8-0 victory over Huntington High (8-22) in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 elimination game at Lincoln County High School.
With Brooklyn Osburn on third base and Kate Spry on second in the first inning, Brenna Reedy blooped a ball behind the circle toward shortstop.
The ball fell in before Highlanders shortstop Alexis Gibson scooped it up for what appeared to be a hit. Spry, though, was off second. Gibson chased and tagged her as Osburn sprinted home, making the play a fielder’s choice and putting Spring Valley up 1-0.
The score remained unchanged until the fourth when Reedy singled, went to second on an error and scored on Kennedy Davis’ double. Raelyn Adkins then reached on an error before Addi Lowe hit into a rare center fielder-to-shortstop fielder’s choice that scored Davis for a 3-0 lead. Sydney Turner’s triple plated two more runs for a 6-0 advantage.
In the fifth, Spry crossed the plate on a stolen base/error combination before Reedy scored off a wild pitch to end it.
“The girls cleaned their play up today and executed in the field,” Timberwolves coach Mick Osburn said, referring to an error-plagued loss to Cabell Midland a night earlier. “We’re going to have to execute better at the plate.”
Spring Valley is scheduled to play another elimination game at 6 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Wednesday’s second game featuring Cabell Midland and Lincoln County.
“It’s win or go home, now,” Osburn said. “Both are very good, well-rounded teams. Both have good pitchers, big hitters, a lot of speed. It should be a fun day.”
Turner finished 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Spry was 2 for 3. Pitts struck out eight.
Highlanders coach Mendi Clark said she was sad to see the season end, but was proud of her team’s improvement since the season began.
“I feel like we progressed as the season went along,” said Clark, a first-year coach. “I’ve heard a lot of good things from other people. The girls seemed to enjoy it. A lot came out this year who didn’t play last year. It’s been fun.”
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 00 — 0 0 4
SPRING VALLEY 100 42 — 7 7 0
Johnston, Baker (5) and Langdon; Pitts and Townsend.
