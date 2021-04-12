HUNTINGTON — Perhaps the greatest compliment to Dionna Gray is how fans raved about her Saturday despite seeing one of her worst shooting performances.
Gray, a 5-foot-3 junior guard at Huntington High, drew praise from multiple spectators who watched her play against Capital Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions. She made just 5 of 23 shots, 2 of 13 from 3-point range, but impressed so much with her hustle and production that fans overlooked those statistics. Despite being the smallest player on the court, Gray grabbed seven rebounds to go with 17 points. She also made seven steals, issued eight assists and helped pressure the Cougars into 25 turnovers while diving for loose balls and running out of bounds to retrieve errant shots.
“Points have never bothered me,” Gray said. “I’ve played on a bunch of teams. At (Huntington) St. Joe, I wasn’t the main scorer, but I always played my part. I know I need to put up some points, but that’s not what matters to me as as long as my team wins, that’s all that matters. Points have never mattered.”
Gray played her first two seasons at Huntington St. Joe before transferring with Imani Hickman to HHS. She said playing for the Highlanders is different than for the Irish, but that basketball is basketball.
“Everybody plays a role, here,” Gray said. “At St. Joe, all five starters were going (NCAA) Division I. All five here can go DI, too, but it’s a different type of game. We work well as a team and that’s what matters.”
Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas has coached dozens of college players. He said Gray is worthy to be mentioned with any.
“She’s full of energy,” Lucas said of Gray. “She never has a down moment despite the score. She’s very, very positive and we’re pleased to death to have her.”
The daughter of former Marshall University guard Chris Gray, who played for the Thundering Herd from 1994 through 1998, inherited talent, but has worked diligently to become a player MaxPreps rated the best in West Virginia. She owns seven major college scholarship offers, including from Marshall, Hartford, Kent State and Middle Tennessee State.
“I have a couple of top schools, but I haven’t decided,” Gray said. “I’m looking for a good summer.”
Gray’s quickness, athleticism and intelligence have attracted recruiters. That she is 5-3 hasn’t deterred them.
“I know I’m the smaller one, but what does it matter,” Gray asked. “I’m still going to play as hard as I can and do as much as I can no matter what my size is. Defensively, I give my all, no matter my size.”
At 6 feet, Chris Gray was one of the smaller players on the court during his days with the Herd. His daughter said her dad’s experience has served her well.
“My dad’s always pushing me,” she said. “He knows the game at the collegiate level and he’s always helping me improve my game. He’s taught me a lot about how to be a better point guard, how to pass the ball, be able to move and score without the ball and such.”
Dionna Gray said she can improve. She began talking about shooting and scoring, but ventured into other parts of her game. That’s not surprising for someone who prides herself on being as complete a player as possible.
“I’ve worked a lot on my floater game and getting my release quicker,” Gray said. “Shooting. My all around game. Just trying to improve every aspect of my game.”
Gray said she keeps up with her former St. Joe teammates, including those still with the Irish, who are 10-2 and ranked third in Class AAA. Huntington High is No. 1 in Class AAAA.
Gray said St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis and HHS’ Lucas are different, yet similar. Both are state championship coaches with hundreds of victories.
“Shannon, I’ve been with my whole life,” said Gray, who played AAU ball for Lewis’ teams before going to St. Joe. “He always has something to say, always keeps on me. Lonnie gave me the green light. Similar coaching. They both direct me in the right way.”
Both also avoid overcoaching.
“They both tell me to keep shooting the ball, keep scoring the ball and keep doing me,” Gray said. “They don’t ever get on to me for shooting too much, which I appreciate. They tell me to keep doing me. They both want the best for me. I’m a weirdo, but they love me.”
Gray counts weightlifting, working out and investing time in friends and family as her off-court activities. She said she plans to add track to the mix this year for the first time since middle school. Gray starred in the 400- and 800-meter runs at Barboursville Middle School, but didn’t participate in track at St. Joe.
“Everybody has a main sport,” Gray said. “I had to decide and picked basketball, but these side sports help me to stay in shape and keep my speed up.”