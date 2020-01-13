CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — On Jan. 7, Waverly beat Wheelersburg, the top-ranked boys high school basketball team in Ohio Division III, 67-58.
On Saturday, Fairland walloped Waverly 50-29.
The Dragons (12-1) outscored the Tigers 29-11 in the second half to roll to a surprisingly easy victory in the finale of the 2020 Beasts of the Southeast showcase at Chesapeake High School. Fairland, with no player taller than 6-foot-3, out-rebounded Waverly 28-12 even though the Tigers started players 6-6, 6-5 and 6-4.
After hitting a school-record 19 shots from 3-point range Friday in a 90-41 triumph over Rock Hill, the Dragons came out slow on offense Saturday. Porter missed his first seven shots and Thomas seven of his first eight. Rebounding and stellar defense, however, kept Fairland in the game until it shooters heated up in the final two quarters to turn a 21-18 halftime lead into a rout.
“Our defense was solid all night,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “You sometimes can get stagnant on offense and when that happens you rely on your defense to keep you in the game and that’s what we did. It was working.”
The Tigers led 12-9 with 3:30 left in the second quarter, but Jacob Polcyn scored six of his 12 points in 1:04 to give the Dragons the lead. Waverly’s Trey Robertson converted a three-point play to put the Tigers back in front 17-15 , but Porter hit a basket to tie it and Gavin Hunt made a steal and a layup to give Fairland a 19-17 lead. Robertson hit a free throw, but Polcyn made a jumper at the buzzer to set the halftime score. at 21-18.
Once Fairland’s offense started working efficiently, the Dragons pulled away in a hurry. Porter’s steal and layup with 2:36 left in the third period gave Fairland a 25-24 lead it never relinquished. Thomas, a 5-10 junior, was guarded by 6-4 Zeke Brown, who lost the Dragons’ sharpshooter twice in 48 seconds. Both times Thomas swished 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 31-24 by the end of the third quarter.
Waverly pulled within 31-25 on a Will Futhey free throw to begin the fourth quarter, but the Dragons ran 1:58 off the clock before Porter made a 3-pointer to make it 34-25. Fairland then converted consecutive Waverly turnovers into four points by Polcyn and the Dragons led by 13.
From there, Fairland bedeviled the Tigers with layups, many off back-door cuts, to run away with the game.
Thomas said the slow start on offense didn’t worry him because his team is adept at scoring off its defense. Waverly committed 17 turnovers to the Dragons’ eight.
“We fed off the defensive energy,” Thomas said. “We were able to get some fast breaks. Aiden made some nice passes and did a good job on Robertson.”
Porter, who scored a team-high 13 points, said the slow start offensively wasn’t a concern.
“You’re not going to get 19 3-pointers every night,” Porter said. “We feed off each other and don’t care who scores. We’re about being disciplined.”
Hunt finished with 12 points, eight in the final 3:52.
Trey Robertson led Waverly (10-3) with 14 points. Tanner Smallwood scored 10.
The Dragons return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ironton. Waverly entertains Lucasville Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FAIRLAND 7 14 10 14 — 50: Polcyn 12, Porter 13, Hunt 12, Thomas 9, Williams 4.
WAVERLY 7 11 6 8 --29: Smallwood 10, Robertson 14, Wi. Futhey 1, Brown 4.