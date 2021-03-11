ASHLAND -- Ella Sellars scored 22 points to lead Ashland to a 73-45 victory over East Carter in girls high school basketball.
The Kittens (13-7) used a 19-9 second quarter advantage to take control. Kenleigh Woods scored 19 points for Ashland. Lindsay Wallenfelsz scored 14. Alyssa Stickled and Jaelyn Steele led the Raiders (5-9) with 11 points each.
EAST CARTER 16 9 14 6 -- 45: M. Waggoner 6, Stickler 11, Swanagan 3, Green 2, Tussey 4, Moore 0, Marcum 0, Bush 0, Steele 11, Rutledge 0, Hall 6, Adams 0, J. Waggoner 2.
ASHLAND 24 19 15 15 -- 73: Cullop 8, Woods 19, Sellars 22, C. Wallenfelsz 5, Robinson 7, L. Wallenfelsz 14, S. Stevens 3. Rogers 0, M. Stevens 0, Dougans 3.
LOGAN 53, LINCOLN COUNTY 40: Peyton Ilderton scored 19 points as the Wildcats improved to 4-0.
Abbie Myers scored 12 points for Logan, which outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the fourth quarter. Avery Lucas led Lincoln County (3-2) with nine points.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 42, BUFFALO 28: Sydney Bowles scored 17 points as the Irish (1-2) beat the visiting Bison (1-2). Claire Mullen led Charleston Catholic with 10 points. Chloe Hale and Alyssa Raynes each scored seven points for Buffalo.
Boys
RIPLEY 74, POINT PLEASANT 71: The host Vikings (2-1) used a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter to rally past the Big Blacks (1-3).
Luke Johnson led Ripley with 26 points. Braxton Carpenter scored 19. Hunter Bush paced Point Pleasant with 31 points. Hunter Bush scored 23.
POINT PLEASANT 14 25 14 18 -- 71: Bush 31, Morrow 23, Schultz 6, McDaniels 3, Chapman 3, Peck 2, Derenberger 2, Butler 1.
RIPLEY 17 19 18 20 -- 74: Johnson 26, Carpenter 19, Proffitt 9, Casto 9, Ramsey 4, Hall 4, Hash 2, Anderson 1.
RAVENSWOOD 75, WAHAMA 47: The Red Devils raced to a 46-18 halftime lead and rolled over the visiting White Falcons.
Matthew Carte scored 22 points to lead Ravenswood (2-1 overal, 2-0 Little Kanawha Conference). Drew Hunt scored 12 and Shawn Banks 10. Josiah Lloyd led Wahama (0-3, 0-2) with 20 points. Sawyer VanMater chipped in 10.
WAHAMA 10 8 16 13 -- 47: Lloyd 20, S. VanMatre 10, Gray 8, M. VanMatre 4, Grate 3, Zuspan 2.
RAVENSWOOD 19 27 15 14 -- 75: Carte 22, Hunt 12, Banks 10, Miller 9, Alfred 7, Ball 6, Goodwin 6, Bennett 3.
FLEMING COUNTY 67, FAIRVIEW 58: Adam Hargett scored 23 points to lift the Panthers (6-12) to a win over the Eagles (6-18).
Jayden Argo scored 16 points and Landen Lutz 14 for Fleming County. Jaxon Manning paced Fairview with 33 points. Steven Day scored 12.
FAIRVIEW 5 9 19 25 -- 58: Manning 33, Terry 2, Caldwell 9, Day 12, Harper 0, Shannon 1, Adams 0, McDowell 1.
FLEMING 13 15 15v 24 -- 67: Jolly 4, Hickerson 4, Lutz 14, Argo 16, Hargett 23, Moore 0, High 2, Clark 0, Frye 3.