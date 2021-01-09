ASHLAND. — Ashland didn’t have the lead very many times Saturday night in its game against rival Boyd County at Anderson Gym.
Just once in regulation and twice in overtime. That most important one came when Ethan Sellers made two free throws with 14 seconds left in overtime and then Cole Villers came up with a steal in the closing seconds as the Lions went for a final shot, allowing the Tomcats to escape with a 54-52 victory and run their District 64 win streak to 24.
Ashland goes to 2-1 and Boyd County, playing its third straight road game, falls to 1-2.
Colin Porter made two free throws with 1:30 left in the fourth to give Ashland a 50-49 lead. Rheyce Deboard made one of two free throws with 1:15 left to tie the game at 50-50. There was no more scoring as Ashland played from behind nearly the whole game.
In overtime, Villers hit with 1:02 to go for a 52-50 lead. Deboard responded with a hoop with 45 seconds left to pull even. Sellers nailed the two free throws for the lead for good and Villers stepped into the passing lane to get a steal with under five seconds left to seal the win.
“Hopefully we’ll learn how hard we have to play to win games,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays told radio voice Dickie Martin on the team’s post-game show. “We’re not the team we were last year. We have to make sure we play as hard as you are. We did in the second half.”
Ashland, which trailed by as many as 10 points at points in the contest, has now won five in a row over the Lions since a loss in district play in 2019. Ashland went 33-0 last season, but did not get to the Boys Sweet 16 due to the season being called off by the Coronavirus pandemic in March.
Mays said the Lions have a way of making their style of play work.
“They control tempo. Every game but one against Randy (coach Randy Anderson),” Mays said. “Defense led to offense at the end. We played winning basketball when it mattered.”
Villers led Ashland with 23 points, one below his season average. Sellers added 13 and Colin Porter 12.
Deboard led the Lions with 15 points and Brad Newsome contributed 12.
Ashland made 19-of-41 shots, including 7 threes. Boyd County hit 21-of-39 shots, but just one three. The Tomcats made just 5-of-10 free throws and the Lions hit 7-of-11. Boyd County led in rebounds, 21-16.
Mays did say his club showed it could improvise when needed.
“I had to do a lot of Xs and Os,” Mays said about in-game adjustments. “They’re the first team to do that (understand).”
Ashland is back home Monday against Johnson Central. Boyd County has its first home game Tuesday against Lewis County, then it’s four more straight on the road.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance was limited Saturday night. In Kentucky, games start now with a coin flip and Ashland won it and got the ball first. Of the 27 games on the Ashland schedule, only nine are listed as home.
BOYD COUNTY 14 14 11 11 2 — 52
ASHLAND 9 14 10 17 4 — 54