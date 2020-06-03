HUNTINGTON — Some seniors who bowl had to put their chores on hold Monday morning. They were back at Strike Zone Bowling Center for the first time since mid-March due to the closing caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ever since March 17, the 24-lane center located in Eastern Heights Shopping Center has been void of people. On March 24, West Virginia had a shelter-in-place order courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice because of COVID-19. Phased reopenings have been going on around the Mountain State for some time. Prater got the word May 21 that Strike Zone would be part of "West Virginia Strong, The Comeback" starting May 30.
Seniors in the Henson-Kitchen Mortuary League descended on Strike Zone around 9:15 a.m. for the session scheduled to start at 10. The league has been split in half, meaning the other half of the league would show up at 1 p.m. This is just part of the way business is conducted now.
"Guidelines are out," Prater said. "Ten weeks (closed). Six by myself and four cleaning and working. Got kind of lonely. Nice to have them back."
"Loving this," league bowler Janet Watts said. "I've been waiting a long time. Really missed the people."
Prater and his staff devised reopening plans using Justice's safety guidelines to mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 among staff and patrons. A Strike Zone employee takes temperatures of the bowlers and asks basic questions before they enter the building. Bowlers are encouraged, but not required to wear a face mask. Bowlers have designated tables and lanes to cover social distancing. Food and drink is available so they don't have to leave that area. There will be increased cleaning and sanitation.
Seniors bowl in split shifts on their designated day. There are four senior leagues.
Dave Gordon is OK with that.
"One thing is, going early gives time for the grass to dry out before I cut it," he said. "I've been waiting since March 17 for this."
The setup now means league secretary Randy McKenzie has to put in a long day. Take money for early and later shifts. Then repeat the process for the Aloha League on Fridays.
"Comes with the territory," he said. "Got to get the money to the bank."
While closed, Strike Zone got a new roof and air conditioning unit (with UV lighting to the ducts on the way). Work has been done on the lanes as well.
"Feels good. Been doing things at home," Joe Adkins said. "Kind of a drag."
Ron Shackelford didn't mind showing up for the early start.
"Gets me out of the house," he said. "My wife (who bowls on Friday) got me going stir crazy. Dragging me out walking. Split shifts are a minor concession. We're here and that's what matters."