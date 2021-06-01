MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senior guard Taz Sherman announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he would return for another season at West Virginia, ending his entry into NBA Draft consideration.
Sherman, who mostly served as the Mountaineers’ sixth man last season, averaged 13.4 points per game and earned six starts, breaking double figures in scoring in 21 of 28 games played. His 47 made 3-pointers were second on the team and he earned an honorable mention spot on the postseason All-Big 12 Conference team.
"We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball," WVU coach Bob Huggins said via release from the university. "He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor's degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season."
Currently, both rising junior point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and rising senior guard Sean McNeil remain in Draft consideration but both have retained the option to return as well. WVU forward Derek Culver entered the Draft and hired an agent, thus officially ending his Mountaineer career.
WVU has also been busy in the transfer portal this offseason both in terms of subtractions and additions. Point guard Jordan McCabe (UNLV) and forward Emmitt Matthews (Washington) each transferred out of the program while Huggins have brought in three players in forward Dimon Carrigan (Florida International), point guard Malik Curry (Old Dominion) and forward Pauly Paulicap (DePaul).