HUNTINGTON — Highlanders head coach Billy Seals praised the seven former Huntington High football players who signed letters of commitment to continue their careers at the college level on Wednesday.
With family seated beside them at tables stretched across the auditorium stage, Brocton Blair, Ta’Jhan Blackwell, Malik Johnson, B.J. Sumerlin, Chance Jackson, Keshawn Williams and Mehki White signed their respective letters in a ceremony at the school.
“Once a Highlander, always a Highlander,” Seals told the players. “Our door is always open. You don’t have to text. This is your home.”
Five of the players will continue to be teammates. Johnson, Sumerlin, Jackson, Williams and White will all play at Kentucky Christian University located in Grayson, Kentucky. The Knights are an NAIA football program.
Blackwell, the Highlanders’ quarterback, signed to play at Concord University, an NCAA Division II school, but is undecided on a major as of yet.
Blair, a two-time Huff Award nominee, played linebacker and running back for Seals where he earned scholarship offers to play at the NCAA Division II level but chose to accept the preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University instead.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Mountaineer,” said Blair, who was considering an offer from Glenville State College. “I talked it over with my family and decided I wanted to go to WVU and try to earn that scholarship.”
White, a strong safety and wide receiver at Huntington, is one of the more surprising stories. After giving up the sport following his seventh-grade season, White concentrated on basketball before finally giving in to requests by Seals to try out the gridiron.
“I was scared of the weight room,” said White. “I got tired of basketball, decided to try the weight room and fell in love with it.
“It just amazes me that I’m going to play college football.”
Seals said he was excited for Blackwell to continue his career for new Concord coach Dave Walker, who previously led Martinsburg High School to four consecutive Class AAA state titles.
“I plan on being a quarterback, but I’ll play anywhere on the field,” Blackwell said. “I’ve loved the last four years here at Huntington High, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”