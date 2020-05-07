20200507-hds-ovcsoftball.jpg

Ironton’s Riley Schreck was one of seven Fighting Tigers to be named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference high school softball team.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Seven players from Ohio Valley Conference champion Ironton were named to the all-league team Wednesday.

Briley Bond, Mary Beth Burton, Taiya Hamlet, Peighton Rowe, M’Kenzie McMaster, Demi Sands and Riley Schreck were named to the All-OVC squad. All are seniors, as are all the league’s honorees this year, since the season was cancelled because of precautions involving COVID-19.

Also named to the all-conference team were:

From Chesapeake: Ashley Tackett and Katy Spears.

From Coal Grove: Kassie Gwilliams.

Fairland: Alexis Alexander, Olivia Burge and Holli Leep.

From Gallia Academy: Chasity Adams, Alex Barnes, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris and Bailey Meadows.

From Portsmouth: Jacqueline Bautista, Layla Kegg, Cassie Potts and Marissa Soto.

From Rock Hill: Kellie Adams, Baylie Harrah, Rileigh Morris and Grace Stevens.

From South Point: Isabella Arthur, Emily Byrd, Delaney Dickess and Sarah Ward.

