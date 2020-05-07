HUNTINGTON — Seven players from Ohio Valley Conference champion Ironton were named to the all-league team Wednesday.
Briley Bond, Mary Beth Burton, Taiya Hamlet, Peighton Rowe, M’Kenzie McMaster, Demi Sands and Riley Schreck were named to the All-OVC squad. All are seniors, as are all the league’s honorees this year, since the season was cancelled because of precautions involving COVID-19.
Also named to the all-conference team were:
From Chesapeake: Ashley Tackett and Katy Spears.
From Coal Grove: Kassie Gwilliams.
Fairland: Alexis Alexander, Olivia Burge and Holli Leep.
From Gallia Academy: Chasity Adams, Alex Barnes, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris and Bailey Meadows.
From Portsmouth: Jacqueline Bautista, Layla Kegg, Cassie Potts and Marissa Soto.
From Rock Hill: Kellie Adams, Baylie Harrah, Rileigh Morris and Grace Stevens.
From South Point: Isabella Arthur, Emily Byrd, Delaney Dickess and Sarah Ward.