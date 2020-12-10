HUNTINGTON -- Several area high school basketball games scheduled for Thursday were postponed.
Rock Hill at Portsmouth girls was rescheduled for Dec. 28. Other girls contests postponed without a makeup date set include Green at Western-Pike, Northwest at Wheelersburg, Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Notre Dame, and South Webster at Minford.
Fairland's girls picked up a home game with Eastern-Meigs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the Dragons boys will entertain Fort Frye at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rock Hill's boys scheduled a home game with Green at 6 p.m. Saturday.