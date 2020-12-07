Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Several Ohio high school basketball games scheduled for Monday were postponed as part of changes to teams’ schedules.

Fairland’s girls home game with Portsmouth was rescheduled for Dec. 15. Rock Hill’s girls game at Coal Grove, Symmes Valley’s girls game with Sciotoville East, and Green’s girls home game with New Boston, were postponed. No makeup date has been set. The same is true for Minford’s girls game at Waverly.

Ironton’s boys game with Gallia Academy slated for Tuesday has been postponed. South Gallia’s boys added a game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Portsmouth Clay.

