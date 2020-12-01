HUNTINGTON — With the abrupt end to the 2020 football season last week, the postseason accolades are coming a bit earlier than normal this season.
The Mountain State Athletic Conference announced its All-MSAC Football Team on Tuesday afternoon with many local products being honored for their play on the field.
The All-MSAC team was voted on by the league’s coaches.
Cabell Midland, one of four teams hoping to take part in last week’s Class AAA state semifinals, was represented by Jakob Caudill, Jaydyn Johnson, Nemo Roberts and Isaiah Vaughn.
Spring Valley was represented by WVU commit Wyatt Milum, Corbin Page, Brody Brumfield and Cole Diamond.
Huntington’s representatives included Eli Archer, Devin Jackson, Noah Waynick and Max Wentz.
Hurricane was represented by Brogan Brown, Garrett Green, Chase Hager and Tyrone Washington.