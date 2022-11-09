Things looked dire for Herbert Hoover as the Huskies trailed Wayne 2-0 in the best-of-five series in the Class AA quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Senior standout Sydney Shamblin, though, and the Huskies wouldn’t let their season end like that as she helped No. 4 seed Hoover win the next three sets to storm all the way back to claim a 3-2 victory over the No. 5-seeded Pioneers by scores of 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10.
“This feels amazing and I am super proud of them for their effort, grit to not lay down, and perseverance,” Hoover coach Anita King said. “I was a little worried when we got the 8:30 [a.m.] draw. The girls will tell you they are not a morning team. Wayne came out and played flawlessly at first.”
Later in the evening, Hoover once again trailed 2-0 to No. 1 seed Shady Spring. However, the Huskies didn’t have another comeback in them as the Tigers swept Hoover 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 to advance to the championship game on Thursday against the Philip Barbour-Oak Glen semifinal winner, played late Wednesday.
Despite the loss, King had much to appreciate and celebrate with the Huskies earning several high accolades in making a semifinal run in the state tournament.
In the thrilling comeback against Wayne, Shamblin had 11 digs and 25 kills, with five coming in the decisive fifth set, including three in a row that lifted Hoover to a quick 6-1 lead. She was the statewide leader for most kills among all three classifications.
“Sydney just broke a school record with kills [722] in a single season,” King said. “Those are only two off a single match record. She is an absolute coach’s dream. Her accolades make her one of the most decorated players in the history of Herbert Hoover volleyball. At the end of the day, she’s a winner.”
“She was on the All-Tournament team her sophomore and junior year in volleyball and softball, and was first-team All-State last year in both sports. In my opinion, she is primed to do that again this year. If she is not player of the year, I have some major beef.”
Wayne looked to be in prime position after taking the first two sets fairly comfortably, 25-17, 25-18. The third set looked to go either way with the score tied at 21 and the Pioneers just four points away from taking the match.
After an unforced error by Wayne, Ashton Henrich kept the Huskies in the match with three consecutive winners to take the set 25-21. The sophomore hit an ace serving, won another point with a strong serve, and then hit a kill.
Hoover won the fourth set 25-18, and jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the fifth set. With Shamblin later positioned in the back row of the rotation, the Pioneers battled back to 12-10 before Henrich continued her strong play late, hitting three winners to seal the Huskies’ comeback win.
It was a tough finish losing the 2-0 lead for Wayne, which failed to win a first-round game in its state tournament history. Still, coach Kevin Maynard was proud of his Pioneers for making it for the first time in his four seasons leading the program.
“It’s disappointing because we had so much success the first couple sets,” Maynard said. “But I am so proud of the team and we are very excited for the future. We have built the program, and had a 30-win season this year. The next hurdle is making it past the first round.”
In other Class AA quarterfinal action, No. 7 seed Winfield, which has been at the state tournament all three seasons under coach Celeste Campbell, fell to No. 2 seed and defending champion Philip Barbour 3-0 by scores of 25-14, 25-10, 25-11.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.