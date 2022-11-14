The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Puskar Center has hosted hundreds of press conferences since it opened in 1980, but the operations hub of Mountaineer football had never been part of what took place there Monday afternoon – a media session discussing the forced resignation of a West Virginia University director of athletics.

It was revealed Monday morning that Shane Lyons had rejected an offer to move to another position within the University and instead chose to resign from the A.D. position he had held since 2015. A few hours later on Monday afternoon, Rob Alsop, who is WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives but will spend the next “three to four weeks” serving as the Mountaineers’ interim director of athletics, took to the podium in the Puskar Center team room to address the assembled media.

