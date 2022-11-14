On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official that the university was parting ways with director of athletics and associate vice president Shane Lyons.
WVU president E. Gordon Gee said this about Lyons.
"I deeply appreciate Shane's leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well," Gee said in a statement. "But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program."
Gee also announced Rob Alsop, the vice president for strategic initiatives, as the interim athletic director while a national search - headed by firm Turnkey ZRG - takes place. The goal is to have a new athletic director in place within three to four weeks.
A 1 p.m. press conference was scheduled for Monday afternoon in which Alsop will address the media.
The release also addressed the ongoing discussions over the future of WVU head coach Neal Brown. Gee said that no changes to the football program will be made in the coming weeks.
"We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks," Gee said. "We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other.
"The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed."
According to reports, Lyons was offered the chance to stay on in a different role at WVU outside the athletic department, but turned down that offer and is now out altogether.
Lyons did not respond immediately to a request for comment from the Blue & Gold News. Nor did other WVU communications officers.
A native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Lyons holds two degrees from WVU, earning his bachelor’s in 1987 and his master’s in 1988.
He began his professional career as the assistant commissioner for compliance and championships at the Big South Conference (1988-89) before serving as a senior membership services representative for the NCAA (1989-98). From 1998-2001, Lyons was an associate athletic director for compliance at Texas Tech, working. He spent a decade with the Atlantic Coast Conference as associate commissioner – compliance and governance (2001-11), and then became the deputy director of athletics at the University of Alabama.
Lyons was hired as West Virginia’s 12th director of athletics in 2015, and since then, he has overseen an athletic department with an annual budget of over $90 million that features more than 500 student-athletes and 250 employees.
He’s also added increasingly more responsibilities within the Big 12 Conference and the NCAA. His duties within the NCAA include being a member of the Division I Council and serving as the chair of the Division I Football Oversight Committee.
At WVU, Lyons has overseen hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations and construction of athletic facilities. That work included a complete overhaul of the concourse areas of Mountaineer Field and the WVU Coliseum. Football’s Puskar Center got a $55 million upgrade, new facilities were built for West Virginia’s swimming & diving program and also the track team. The Athletic Performance Center, which is a complete training facility for many of the Mountaineers’ Olympic sports programs, opened in the fall of 2021.
Lyons has also been in charge of the hiring of five head coaches for WVU’s 17 varsity athletic programs, including football’s Neal Brown, men’s soccer’s Dan Stratford, wrestling’s Tim Flynn, women’s basketball’s Dawn Plitzuweit and volleyball’s Reed Sunahara.
BlueGoldNews.com writer Greg Hunter contributed to this report.