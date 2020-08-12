PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Mid-South Conference postponed fall sports seasons to spring, but MSC member Shawnee State University hopes to play anyway.
SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said he hopes the Bears' fall sports teams can begin play as early as next month.
"We are hopeful that by the end of September or beginning of October, we’ll be in a position that allows outside competition for our athletic programs," Hamilton said.
Hamilton was quick to add that a return to competition won't happen without every precaution being taken to ensure protection from COVID-19.
"First and foremost, our athletes’ health and safety remains our top priority," Hamilton said. "Therefore, we are not rushing into decisions, while working diligently to follow and stay current with all health guidelines set forth by the state of Ohio, the NAIA and the MSC. We have been looking at each sport independently, because the challenges for golf are drastically different than soccer, for example."
Hamilton noted that rescheduling is new territory and a challenge for every school.
"By pushing our conference competitions to the spring, we will remain on a schedule that is determined by the national championship dates and work backward to fill our conference tournaments and conference regular-season schedules," he said. "These seasons are currently being planned and scheduled in conjunction with the NAIA championship calendar, which is scheduled to be released soon. The NAIA and the MSC have given member institutions the autonomy to conduct fall seasons, non-conference games and competitions, at their discretion."
Hamilton asked for patience in returning to the field and courts of competition.
"Our goal and plan will be to bring back our athletes and give them time to get settled into the fall semester," Hamilton said. "Their academic success is priority number two, and we want to make sure they will have all the resources needed during a fall semester that will assuredly look different. We will conduct daily screenings and closely monitor their health, while giving them the opportunity to participate in their chosen sport according to all guidelines and protocols."