PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University Athletics announced the promotion of four-year letterwinner and assistant coach Devan Scarberry to the seat of head coach Friday.
Scarberry, who played for the Bears from 2011 to 2014, served as an assistant coach from 2015 to November 2019. She has been handling the day-to-day operations of the program as the school’s interim head coach upon her official promotion to the spot this week.
Overall, Scarberry proved herself as a talent capable of impacting multiple lines on the volleyball court. The Northwest High School graduate sits tied for sixth all-time in single-season serving percentage — a mark that she set during her freshman year of college in 2011 — and also sits 14th in career assists (700), 19th in single-season assists (593), and 20th in career assists per game (2.13).
In addition to her high standing on the volleyball court, Scarberry proved herself as a student-athlete and as a strong servant of the community. She obtained All-Academic Mid-South Conference honors during her junior and senior seasons in 2013 and 2014, and won the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character Award during her senior year.
“We are very excited about hiring Devan as our newest head coach,” Shawnee State athletic director Jeff Hamilton said. “Devan comes from an outstanding family with an excellent background in education and coaching. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her experience playing here and from the variety of coaching experiences since she graduated. Devan is a fantastic competitor and a leader. I have great confidence that she will excel in her new role!”
Scarbeery said she is excited to take the head coaching position.
“This is an amazing opportunity,” Scarberry said. “I wouldn’t have been able to reach this milestone without my family. My parents and brother are always willing to help me with anything that I need, and without them, this wouldn’t be possible. We have always been a very close family and supportive of one another. I am also extremely thankful to the faculty and staff at SSU for choosing me for this position. As a player, you always dream of what your first head coaching job would be like, and this is exactly what I pictured for mine. I have been a part of SSU for nine years now — four as a player and five as an assistant coach — and it has been a great learning experience thus far. I feel very honored to pursue my head coaching career at Shawnee State. It’s hard to imagine my life without SSU volleyball in it.”
Prior to her time at Shawnee State, Scarberry starred in three different sports — basketball, softball, and volleyball — at Northwest. She finished her high school career as the basketball program’s second-leading scorer in school history, and helped lead Northwest to winning records in the volleyball realm during each of her four seasons as a student-athlete for the Lady Mohawks.
“There are many times I remember sitting at the scorers table, during one of my dad’s basketball practices, doing my homework or studying,” Scarberry said. “We spent a lot of time at the school, so it was important that I used my time wisely. We had a 40-45-minute drive to and from school, so there were a lot of nights when we didn’t get home until 10 or 11 in the evening. There were a few occasions where we slept at the school due to a late return from an away game.”
Scarberry, who played under coach Judy Bayes while in high school, credits Bayes, each of her former coaches, and the Northwest for molding her into the person that she is today.
“There is a special place in my heart for the Northwest School District and its faculty, staff, and coaches,” Scarberry said. “My time as a player was spent playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. When I wasn’t in the gym for my own practice, I was listening to my Dad coach his own team, or being active in his practices. Judy Bayes was one of the biggest influences in my volleyball career, as well as her assistant, Trish Boggs. They spent countless hours in the gym with me after practice working on my specific skills, then helped me pursue my collegiate career. To this day, there are many people in that district who have supported me throughout in my coaching career, and I am extremely grateful.”