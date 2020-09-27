Essential reporting in volatile times.

Hamilton

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University Athletics will conduct athletic events as scheduled, but without spectators.

This no-fans policy will take place until further notice.

“We’re simply thrilled for our student-athletes to continue to have the opportunity to compete and follow their passions,” SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said. “We’re prepared to provide a quality experience to fans who will be tuning into our games across the country and the world, and look forward to providing an exciting and safe experience for our consumers from the comfort of their own homes.”

