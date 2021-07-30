HUNTINGTON — Shawnee State University basketball star E.J. Onu signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
The 6-foot-11, 230-pound junior forward from Cleveland led the Bears to the NAIA national championship last season when he averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.0 blocked shots per game.
Onu wasn;t selected in the two-round NBA Draft Thursday, but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Dallas, guaranteeing him a one-year deal at the NBA minimum salary of $925,000. Team may carry up to six players on such contracts and may convert them to regular deals at any time before the regular season begins.
Onu announced the deal on his Twitter account with the phrase, “Let’s work!!!”
Onu worked out for 13 teams and was poised to be the first NAIA player drafted since Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Gaylon Nickerson by the Atlanta Hawks in 1994.
Onu led the NAIA in blocked shots last season in earning All-American honors.He also was named the Mid-South Conference defensive player of the year for the third time.
Onu is slated to play in the NBA Summer League with Dallas in Las Vegas.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.