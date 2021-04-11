HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s Henry Sheils set a record and George Washington High School’s girls and boys teams won West Virginia Region IV swimming championships Saturday at Marshall University’s Fitch Natatorium.
The Patriots boys finished with 155 points. Cabell Midland and Hurricane tied for second with 63 points, followed by Winfield with 52, Huntington High with 50, Sissonville with 24, Spring Valley with 15, Buffalo with 11, South Charleston with 9, St. Albans with 7 and Mingo Central with 2.
G.W.’s girls won with 197 points. Hurricane was second with 80, Huntington High third with 64, Spring Valley fourth with 43 and Nitro fifth with 37. Winfield placed sixth with 27 points, followed by Cabell Midland with 22, Huntington St. Joe with 21, St. Albans with 14, Sissonville with 8 and Logan with 2.
Several local individuals qualified for the state championship meet April 20 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Facility in Morgantown. The meet traditionally has been a two-day event, with preliminaries on the first day and finals the next. This year the format has been changed by the WVSSAC to one day with timed finals. The change was made in attempt to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Sheils continued his dominance, setting a regional record in winning the boys 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.01, bettering the mark of 1:45.79 set by Tate Warden of Capital in 2011. Sheils finished 13.20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Wesley St. Jean of George Washington.
Sheils also won the the boys 100-yard butterfly in a personal best 51.33, 4.27 seconds ahead of runner-up Landon Bostic of George Washington. Sheils owns the best times in the state in both his events this season.
Bradley Boyd of Hurricane won the boys 100-yard freestyle in 49.55, a mere .05 ahead of Ian Adler of G.W. Boyd also won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.43, 1.14 ahead of runner-up Luke Adkins of Huntington High.
Lauren Peters of Spring Valley won the girls 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.99, edging Huntington High’s Kindsey Kelly, who finished in 2:10.09. Cabell Midland’s Katernia Smith was third in 2:10.85 and Hurricane’s Riley Coulter fourth in 2:11.55.
George Washington’s girls set numerous meet records, with Madi McGlothen leading the way in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley. Ashlee Wilcher set a mark in the 50-yard freestyle. The Patriots also set records in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard individual relay.
Madeline Ford of Winfield took the girls 100-yard butterfly title in 58.70, beating Emma Martin of G.W. by 5.21 seconds.