HUNTINGTON — Huntington High head baseball coach John Dennison said two factors weighed in his decision to pitch Braden Shepherd all seven innings of the Highlanders’ 4-0 victory on Thursday over visiting Parkersburg South.
The first was Huntington’s struggles with relief pitching after the Highlanders surrendered 12 runs in one inning in a 12-8 loss to Riverside on Wednesday, and the second was that the contest against the Patriots was senior night at Cook-Holbrook Field for Shepherd and 12 other HHS seniors.
Shepherd threw 92 pitches and escaped a second-and-third two-out situation in the fourth inning to preserve a shutout to move Huntington to 15-7 on the season. Dennison said the Riverside loss factored heavily as the main reason Shepherd went the distance.
“Shep is Shep,” Dennison said. “He was first-team all-state last year. He’ll probably repeat that this year.”
Dennison said Shepherd didn’t show his normal velocity on the mound on Thursday but had texted his coach the night before requesting to get the start on senior night.
Shepherd struck out six and allowed five hits to Parkersburg South (8-12), including Nic Menarcheck for the final out of the game.
“I just wanted to pitch one more time behind my defense,” Shepherd said. “I wanted to go out one more time with them.”
Battling Shepherd was Parkersburg South pitcher Josh Gribble, who lasted 42/3 innings against Huntington.
Gribble allowed only one run in the third inning before the fifth, when he issued a walk to Hayden Mattison with two outs and followed that up by hitting Carson Carter with a pitch and giving up RBI singles to Austin O’Malley and Adam Hanlon to make the score 3-0 for HHS.
Johnathan Jackson then drew a walk and Gribble was pulled from the game.
“I got moved down the order a little bit, so I knew I was going to see a lot of fastballs,” said O’Malley, who had two RBIs in the game. “Thankfully, I was able to square a couple of them up.”
Dennison put five seniors who did not start the game into the batting order in the bottom of the sixth.
Lucas Hall and Ben McKelvey singled while Shepherd bunted them both into scoring position in the next at-bat. Jack O’Keefe then walked to load the bases with one out against Patriots relief pitcher Parker Vannoy. Aiden Harshbarger’s sacrifice fly scored Hall and set the final score.
“We haven’t played very good the last couple of games,” Dennison said. “This was a good snap-back game for us. Hopefully we can get the momentum going for the rest of the week and into the first of next.”
Huntington will be at Lincoln County for its next game on Friday followed by a return to Cook-Holbrook Field on Saturday to face the Parkersburg Big Reds.
The Highlanders will then play in an MSAC placement game scheduled for May 2-3.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
HUNTINGTON 001 021 x — 4 7 2
Gribble, Vannoy (5) and Kinzer; Shepherd and O’Rourk, McKelvey (7).
Hitting: (P) Mackey 2-3, 2B; (H) O’Malley 2-3, 2RBI.