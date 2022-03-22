HUNTINGTON — A double-double usually signifies success in basketball, but on Tuesday it won a baseball game for Huntington High.
Back-to-back doubles by Austin O’Malley and Lucas Hall in the second inning led to the game’s only run as the Highlanders (2-1) edged Spring Valley 1-0 at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Starting pitcher Braden Shepherd and Huntington’s strong defense made the lead stand up as Timberwolves starter Branson McCloud stymied the Highlanders the rest of the way.
“Both good teams played a good 1-0 game,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “A blast and a bloop for the only run and Braden pitched lights out.”
O’Malley provided the blast, smashing a ball over the head of Spring Valley center fielder Grant Stratton with two out in the second. Hall followed with a bloop to right-center and Stratton nearly made a diving catch, but the ball fell in to score O’Malley.
Shepherd and the Highlanders defense handled the rest. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior right-hander allowed two hits, struck out six, walked two and hit two batters. Shepherd was less than pleased he needed 104 pitches to complete the game, but was thrilled with the victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference opener.
“The defense behind me,” Shepherd said after being asked what worked for him. “Carson Carter in right field was outstanding. And my catcher, Eli Shouldis, called a great game.”
Carter ran a long way to catch a foul fly off the bat of Stratton at the fence to end the second inning. Carter also made an athletic sliding catch to rob Stratton of a hit to lead off the seventh. The second catch was more important, as Shepherd hit Jacob Maynard, who ended the game on third base.
“That was huge,” Carter said of his seventh-inning catch. “We call our outfield the ‘no-fly zone.’ Nothing gets by. We think we’re the best outfield in the state.”
The infield was solid, too, with shortstop Lucas Conn evoking memories of former Cincinnati Reds great Dave Concepcion with a one-bounce throw off the turf to throw out Ethan Fraley at first base in the first inning.
The Timberwolves threatened in the fourth when with one out Grant Shumaker singled and Garrett Wagoner walked, but Shepherd coaxed a strikeout and a fly out to Carter to escape.
Spring Valley mounted a bigger threat in the sixth, again with one out. Fraley beat out an infield hit, Shumaker walked and Wagoner reached on an error to load the bases. Shepherd, though, whiffed the next two batters to escape unscathed.
Shepherd combined a mid-80s fastball with a solid curve to keep the Timberwolves off balance.
“I found my curveball late,” Shepherd said. “I was confident I’d get through.”
Shepherd had to pitch well, as McCloud, too, was dominant. McCloud limited Huntington to three hits, struck out nine and walked one.
Shepherd said he and McCloud are close friends who enjoy competing and worked out together with Driveline, a baseball training company, in the offseason.
“He pitched awesome,” Shepherd said of McCloud. “We’ll probably get together and talk about this game.”
The Highlanders are scheduled to return to action at Greenup County at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spring Valley visits Hurricane at 7 p.m. Friday.
SPRING VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
HUNTINGTON 010 000 x — 1 3 1
McCloud and Smith; Shepherd and Shouldis.
Hitting: (H) O’Malley 2B, Hall 2B.