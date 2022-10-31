CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Thornville Sheridan defeated Gallia Academy 3-1 Saturday in a Division II Southeast District volleyball championship game at Southeastern High School.
The Blue Angels (21-4) won the first set 25-17, but the Generals took the next three 25-21, 25-9, 25-12. Emma Hammons made nine kills and Regan Wilcoxon 20 assists for Gallia Academy. Jamisyn Stinson led Sheridan (21-4) with 10 kills. Payton Powell chipped in 10 assists.
The Generals meet Belmont Union local at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinal.
Cross country
KENTUCKY STATE MEET: Boyd County's Mason Newsome finished 15th at the Kentucky Class AA boys state meet in Paris, Kentucky.
Newsome ran 5K in 17:05.31 as the Lions placed 12th in the 32-team field. Boyd County's Rolen Sanderson was 35th in 17:49.67 and Ayden Riddle 36th in 17:51.33. Greenup County's Cody Brown was 55th in 18:15.50. Ashland's Chandler Boyle finished 95th in 19:00.61
Riku Sugie of Thomas Nelson won in 15:38.43. North Oldham won the team title for the third consecutive season. Boyd County finished 12th, Russell 15th and Ashland 17th.
On the girls side, Boyd County's Sami Govey was 21st in 20:53.18 and Lexi Ramey 27th in 21:07.95. Ashland's Aubree Hay ran 21:44.89 to place 40th. Raegan Osborn of Russell was 55th in 22:03.99, one spot ahead of Boyd County's Taylor Crawford, who ran 22:05.12. Russell's Stevie McSorley was 60th in 22:15.14 and Courtney Fitzpatrick 78th in 22:47.67. Boyd County's Olivia Phillips ran 23:10.28, good for 95th, one spot ahead of Ashland's Caroline Yates, who ran 23:10.95. Alivia Bowling of Boyd County was 101st in 23:17.97
Maddie Strong of Scott won the race in 18:41.98. Lexington Catholic was the team champion. Boyd County finished ninth, Russell 15th and Ashland 17th.
