CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Thornville Sheridan defeated Gallia Academy 3-1 Saturday in a Division II Southeast District volleyball championship game at Southeastern High School.

The Blue Angels (21-4) won the first set 25-17, but the Generals took the next three 25-21, 25-9, 25-12. Emma Hammons made nine kills and Regan Wilcoxon 20 assists for Gallia Academy. Jamisyn Stinson led Sheridan (21-4) with 10 kills. Payton Powell chipped in 10 assists.

