LONDONDERRY, Ohio -- Sixth-seeded Thornville Sheridan defeated No. 3 seed Gallia Academy 58-48 in a Division II, Southeast District 2 boys high school basketball semifinal Saturday at Southeastern High School.
The Blue Devils (15-8) outrebounded the Generals 41-22, including 22-3 offensively, but couldn't overcome a 17-for-57 (29.8%) shooting performance that including going 1 for 12 from 3-point range. Sheridan (19-6) made 19 of 39 shots (49%) and used a 10-0 run to pull away to a 44-30 lead with 3:52 to play. Gallia Academy pulled no closer than within seven the rest of the way.
Isaac Clary and Zane Loveday each scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Reed Coconis led the Generals with 22 points. Kaelan Pulliam scored 18 and Caden Sheridan 12.
Sheridan moves on to the district finals vs. No. 2 seed Greenfield McClain at 9 p.m., Friday, at Southeastern.
PARKERSBURG CHRISTIAN 62, OVC 46: Navi Hewitt and Nazir Hewitt each scored 16 points to help the host Knights (11-6) defeat the Defenders (1-20). Cash Burnett paced Ohio Valley Christian with 17 points. Bradley Haley chipped in 13.
Wrestling
RIVER VALLEY WINS SECTIONAL: Four Raiders won individual titles as River Valley won its third consecutive Division III Southeast Sectional championship at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. The Raiders accumulated 198 points. Westfall was second with 125. Andrew Huck, Justin Stump, Will Hash and Aiden Green won titles for River Valley, which advanced to the district championship Friday and Saturday at Heath High School.
In Division II, Gallia Academy's Brayden Easton won a sectional title at 190 pounds in Centenary, Ohio. Sheridan won the team title, edging Athens 226-217.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
