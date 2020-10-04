Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201005-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now
Kent Sanborn Southern Ohio Sports Photos
 
Fairland’s Julia White (8) and Ironton St. Joe’s Lydia Sheridan (20) compete for the ball during a high school soccer game Saturday in Ironton.
 Kent Sanborn | Southern Ohio

Sports Photos

IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe overcome an early deficit to defeat Fairland 3-1 on Saturday girls high school soccer.

Maddie Miller scored at 22:36 to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Emma Whaley tied it with a goal off a pass from Addie Philabaum at 28:34.

Whaley scored the game winner at 45:49 with an assist from Aubrey Sutton, who assisted Lydia Sheridan at 69:06 to set the score.

FootballWHEELERSBURG 28, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: The Pirates (5-1) limited the Senators (3-3) to 91 total yards in a victory in West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Jake Gregg’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Miller at 8:38 of the first quarter gave Wheelersburg all the points it needed. Braxton Sammons kicked the extra point and added two field goals — one 28 yards, the other 38 — in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Derrick Lattimore ran 66 yards for a TD, followed by a two-point conversion run by Kenny Sanderlin, who added a touchdown of his own on a 4-yard run with 4:08 to play.

No. 14 seed Portsmouth West returns to actionl at 7 p.m. Saturday with a home game vs. 19th seed Chesapeake (2-4) in the Division V, Region 19 playoffs. The winner goes to third-seeded Wheelersburg, which received a first-round bye, at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

MEIGS 12, ALEXANDER 6: Wyatt Hoover carried 23 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Marauders (3-3) beat the Spartans (1-5) in Albany, Ohio.

Hoover scored from the 2 to cap an 11-play, 65-yard drive to begin the game and that was the lone score until 11:13 of the fourth quarter when Alexander’s Logan Neal ran 39 yards for a touchdown to tie it. Hoover, though, responded with a 65-yard TD jaunt on Meigs’ next possession to win it. Neal led the Spartans with 107 yards on 27 attempts.

WAHAMA 67, HUNDRED 22: Ten different White Falcons scored in a rout of the host Hornets (0-5).

Aaron Henry, Andrew Roush and Gavin Stiltner ran for touchdowns and Josh Frye returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter as Wahama (2-3) took a 28-0 lead. Troy Ohlinger scored on a blocked punt, Roush threw a TD pass to Kase Stewart, and Michael VanMatre recovered a fumble in the end zone to boost the lead to 49-0 by halftime.

Hundred scored the next 16 points, but Wahama countered with touchdown runs by Logan Roach and Sawyer VanMatre to make it 61-16. The Hornets scored again before Ryker Humphries, who ran for a game-high 87 yard on four carries, set the score with a touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.

Volleyball

WHEELERSBURG 3, NORTH ADAMS 0: Lauren Jolly led the Pirates with 28 assists and 13 digs in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 triumph over the Green Devils.

Kaylee Darnell made 10 kills and 11 digs. Kylee Barney contributed 11 kills.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.