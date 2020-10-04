IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe overcome an early deficit to defeat Fairland 3-1 on Saturday girls high school soccer.
Maddie Miller scored at 22:36 to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Emma Whaley tied it with a goal off a pass from Addie Philabaum at 28:34.
Whaley scored the game winner at 45:49 with an assist from Aubrey Sutton, who assisted Lydia Sheridan at 69:06 to set the score.
FootballWHEELERSBURG 28, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: The Pirates (5-1) limited the Senators (3-3) to 91 total yards in a victory in West Portsmouth, Ohio.
Jake Gregg’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Miller at 8:38 of the first quarter gave Wheelersburg all the points it needed. Braxton Sammons kicked the extra point and added two field goals — one 28 yards, the other 38 — in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead.
Derrick Lattimore ran 66 yards for a TD, followed by a two-point conversion run by Kenny Sanderlin, who added a touchdown of his own on a 4-yard run with 4:08 to play.
No. 14 seed Portsmouth West returns to actionl at 7 p.m. Saturday with a home game vs. 19th seed Chesapeake (2-4) in the Division V, Region 19 playoffs. The winner goes to third-seeded Wheelersburg, which received a first-round bye, at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
MEIGS 12, ALEXANDER 6: Wyatt Hoover carried 23 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Marauders (3-3) beat the Spartans (1-5) in Albany, Ohio.
Hoover scored from the 2 to cap an 11-play, 65-yard drive to begin the game and that was the lone score until 11:13 of the fourth quarter when Alexander’s Logan Neal ran 39 yards for a touchdown to tie it. Hoover, though, responded with a 65-yard TD jaunt on Meigs’ next possession to win it. Neal led the Spartans with 107 yards on 27 attempts.
WAHAMA 67, HUNDRED 22: Ten different White Falcons scored in a rout of the host Hornets (0-5).
Aaron Henry, Andrew Roush and Gavin Stiltner ran for touchdowns and Josh Frye returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter as Wahama (2-3) took a 28-0 lead. Troy Ohlinger scored on a blocked punt, Roush threw a TD pass to Kase Stewart, and Michael VanMatre recovered a fumble in the end zone to boost the lead to 49-0 by halftime.
Hundred scored the next 16 points, but Wahama countered with touchdown runs by Logan Roach and Sawyer VanMatre to make it 61-16. The Hornets scored again before Ryker Humphries, who ran for a game-high 87 yard on four carries, set the score with a touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, NORTH ADAMS 0: Lauren Jolly led the Pirates with 28 assists and 13 digs in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 triumph over the Green Devils.
Kaylee Darnell made 10 kills and 11 digs. Kylee Barney contributed 11 kills.